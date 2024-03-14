Willy’s Pinchos: An Iconic Dining Space in Constant Transformation in the Guaynabo Countryside

Combined with a cozy rustic country atmosphere, the undisputed flavor of its number one product has conquered the hearts and palates of thousands of customers. This alone summarizes the success of the iconic Willy’s Pinchos establishment in Guaynabo.

With a nearly 35-year-old history, this dining space never goes unmentioned when talking about typical commercial businesses in the town.

“This began after a situation my dad (William Ortiz) went through while he was driving his motorcycle as a municipal police officer in Guaynabo. He suffered an accident, so my mother Jinette Gómez-González and my brother Hervey took on the task of helping through some extra income by making pinchos (skewers),” Wilbert Ortiz-Gómez, co-owner of the place, explained about the origin of the emblematic business.

The environment at Willy’s Pinchos. (Xavier García) (Xavier Garcia)

Due to the reception they had by selling pinchos, and once he recovered from the accident, Willy, as he is affectionately known as, took over the business. It soon evolved from a small awning, to a ranch and, later, to what it is today, as explained by Wilbert, who was accompanied by his brother William during the Somos Puerto Rico interview.

“When we began the business, we only sold chicken and pork pinchos. Now, our offer has expanded with churrasco, longaniza and grilled chorizo pinchos. They’re all delicious, but people regularly come for the classic chicken and pork,” said William on his part.

The establishment dispatches between 300 to 600 pinchos daily, and serves about 500 people during that same time. “We have experimented with other dishes like grilled meats and hamburgers, but the customer prefers having pinchos with their favorite drink. That cultural habit is what has helped us move forward with what’s now a family business that, apparently, will continue thanks to the customers’ reception,” William added.

In fact, the building they occupy, which is located on highway 833 in Guaynabo, has been expanded on several occasions, “and we have plans to continue expanding. We have to add more tables because people just keep coming and coming,” said William.

Willy's Pinchos in Guaynabo. (Xavier Garcia)

While the interview was taking place, the brothers interspersed each other to answer questions about what they offered. The locale opens from 11:00 am to 12:00 am, every day.

“This is a family-friendly environment, where you see parents come here after picking up their kids from school, and people who’ve just left work or are just passing by the area. At night, the atmosphere is more of a hangout,” said the young man.

But what has been their recipe for success? The brothers agreed that the legacy of their father, whom they described as very attentive and kind, has been fundamental.

“We keep that cultural habit of giving a straightforward and honest treatment. He’s already a little retired from this, but he’s still here anyway. The freshness of our products is essential and, of course, the flavor that distinguishes us. But we understand that the way we treat those who come visit is very important,” said Wilbert.