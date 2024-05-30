We are part of The Trust Project
BSN: the “hot flash” without “pressure” in the Gigantes victory in Caguas
May 30, 2024 - 11:40 AM
Scottie James scored 24 points, Brandon Goodwin added 22 with 11 assists and the Gigantes de Carolina erased a double-figure deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Criollos de Caguas 92-87 on Wednesday at Roger Mendoza Coliseum.
