Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
30 de mayo de 2024
89°lluvia ligera
EnglishSports
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:BSN: the “hot flash” without “pressure” in the Gigantes victory in Caguas

Gigantes overshadows Criollos’ retro night, who honored 2006 champion team

May 30, 2024 - 11:40 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Scottie James of the Gigantes celebrates a shot against the Criollos de Caguas. (BSN)
Jorge Figueroa Loza
By Jorge Figueroa Loza
Periodista de Deportesjorge.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

Scottie James scored 24 points, Brandon Goodwin added 22 with 11 assists and the Gigantes de Carolina erased a double-figure deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Criollos de Caguas 92-87 on Wednesday at Roger Mendoza Coliseum.

RELATED
Tags
BSNCriollos de CaguasGigantes de CarolinaPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jorge Figueroa Loza
Jorge Figueroa LozaArrow Icon
Santurceño de nacimiento, yabucoeño de crianza. Periodista deportivo desde 2007 con experiencia en los principales medios de prensa escrita en Puerto Rico (El Vocero, Índice, Primera Hora y El Nuevo Día). Sus...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 30 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: