Una situación de emergencia médica detuvo anoche la obra “Hamilton” del dramaturgo Lin-Manuel Miranda en el Orpheum Theatre de San Francisco, en California.
Police outside responded quickly. Thankfully there was no gun, no shooter. It was however a scary few minutes. Many many people here are visibly shaken. Crowds were running for the exits and ducking for cover @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3MSrxNOOmG— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 16, 2019
We are safe. An unnerving moment, indeed. We are praying for the audience member who had a medical emergency tonight. Thank you to SFPD for the absolute rapid response and for making sure our company and audience was safe.— #WEBBurr |LoveWins| (@donaldwebber) February 16, 2019
