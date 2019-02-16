Una situación de emergencia médica detuvo anoche la obra “Hamilton” del dramaturgo Lin-Manuel Miranda en el Orpheum Theatre de San Francisco, en California.

El caos se apoderó del público y del elenco de la compañía teatral, - el mismo que se presentó en Puerto Rico-, cuando al parecer una mujer sufrió un ataque cardíaco en medio de la función teatral. La mujer cayó al piso y una persona de la audiencia pensaba que se trataba de una herida de bala y gritó que había alguien con un arma.

Police outside responded quickly. Thankfully there was no gun, no shooter. It was however a scary few minutes. Many many people here are visibly shaken. Crowds were running for the exits and ducking for cover @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3MSrxNOOmG — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 16, 2019

De inmediato, el público comenzó a correr y a desalojar la sala creyendo que se trataba de una persona armada dentro del teatro. En medio de la confusión el elenco de "Hamilton" fue enviado a la parte posterior del escenario.

La evacuación por parte del público se dio de manera rápida, según confirmó el periodista Joe Khalih de la cadena Fox que reportó desde la escena.

En entrevista con varios medios de comunicación estadounidenses, por su parte, la capitana de la policía de San Francisco, Renee Pagano aclaró la situación. "No había nadie con un arma, no hubo disparos, al final fue una emergencia médica".

El actor Donald Webber, quien interpreta el personaje de “Aaron Burr” en la galardonada pieza escribió en su cuenta de Twitter que están ornado por la recuperación de la persona que sufrió el percance de salud.

“Estamos a salvo. Un momento desconcertante, por cierto. Estamos orando por el miembro de la audiencia que tuvo una emergencia médica esta noche. Gracias a SFPD por la respuesta rápida absoluta y por garantizar que nuestra empresa y nuestra audiencia estén seguras”, compartió el actor en su cuenta de Twitter.

We are safe. An unnerving moment, indeed. We are praying for the audience member who had a medical emergency tonight. Thank you to SFPD for the absolute rapid response and for making sure our company and audience was safe. — #WEBBurr |LoveWins| (@donaldwebber) February 16, 2019

La afanada pieza teatral se presentó con un lleno total en el Centro de Bellas Artes, Luis A. Ferré del 11 al 27 de enero.