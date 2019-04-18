Jason Momoa (semisquare-x3)
Jason Momoa publicó hoy un vídeo en el que asegura que se quita el bigote y la barba como una manera de promover el reciclaje y concienciar a sus seguidores sobre la importancia de la protección del ambiente.

El actor hawaiano comienza el vídeo diciendo adiós a “Khal Drogo”, el personaje que interpretó en la serie “Game of  Thrones” y a “Arthur Curry”, papel que se hizo famoso a través de la película “Aquaman”, de DC Comics

“¡Adiós Drogo, Aquaman, Declan, Baba! Estoy quitando esta bestia, es hora de hacer un cambio. Un cambio para mejor... para mis hijos, para sus hijos, para el mundo”, escribió Momoa, quien asegura que no se había afeitado desde 2012.

En el vídeo el actor aparece caminando por un paisaje aparentemente desértico, en el que se ven restos de botellas y bolsas plásticas.

“Solo quiero hacer esto para advertirles que el plástico está matando a nuestro planeta y creo que tengo una solución, siempre y cuando lo reciclen, y es el aluminio”, dice.

Según el actor, “un 75% de todo el aluminio que ha sido usado sigue en circulación hoy, y es un 100% reciclable. Así que: usas el recipiente y en unos… ¿60 días? estará de vuelta. Infinitamente reciclable".

Los datos más actuales de la Agencia de protección ambiental de 2015 mostraron que casi el 55% de la cerveza de aluminio y las latas de refrescos fueron reciclados en comparación con el 30% de las botellas de plástico.

Momoa invita a quienes ven el vídeo a hacer un cambio positivo por el ambiente contribuyendo a la limpieza de los océanos.

“Únete a mí en este viaje. Cambiémonos al aluminio infinitamente reciclable. Agua en latas, no en plástico”, concluye Jason Momoa.


