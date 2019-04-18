View this post on Instagram

Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. ?? Let’s clean up our oceans ?? our land ?. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ?????? Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry