Jason Priestley y Luke Perry en "Beverly Hills 90210". (IMDb)

El actor Jason Priestley recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para rendirle un tributo a su amigo y excompañero de "Beverly Hills 90210", Luke Perry quien murió el lunes tras sufrir un derrame cerebral.

“Me ha tomado un par de días el descifrar cómo escribir esto… Mi querido amigo de 29 años, Luke Perry, era una de esas personas verdaderamente especiales, que en verdad se preocupaba...", escribió en la red social, el actor que dio vida a Brandon Walsh en "Beverly Hills 90210".

Perry murió a los 52 años, luego de que la semana pasada sufriera un derrame cerebral, del que ya no pudo recuperarse. El deceso tomó por sorpresa no solo a su familia, sino a sus fans y a sus excompañeros de la serie juvenil. 

Entre ellos Priestley, quien a través de sus palabras le rinde un tributo a su amigo no solo de la pantalla chica, sino de la vida real. 

"Luke no solo era una estrella, era una luz increíblemente brillante que se extinguió muy pronto…y es por eso que yo y muchos otros estamos sufriendo mucho…", destaca el post de Priestley.

"Si tenías la buena fortuna de conocer a Luke o cruzaste su camino alguna vez, sé que hoy también estás triste", indicó el actor de origen canadiense.

"La vela que brilla el doble de fuerte dura solo la mitad…y tú brillabas tan fuerte Luke. Buenas noches Dulce Príncipe”, concluye el emotivo mensaje que publicó Priestley.

Junto al mensaje, el actor compartió dos imágenes donde aparece con su gran amigo Luke Perry.  En una de ellas lucen jóvenes, cuando compartían créditos en "Beverly Hills 90210", y la otra ya en su etapa más madura, donde ambos sonríen.

En las dos imágenes Luke, quien dio vida a  Dylan McKay  en la serie de Fox, aparece abrazando a su amigo.

El post lleva más de 185,000 me gusta.


