La rapera estadounidense Cardi B sorprendió a sus seguidores al expresar, en un vídeo publicado en Instagram, su admiración por la fallecida cantante Selena Quintanilla y como tributo cantó "Como la Flor", éxito de la "Reina del tex-mex".

La intérprete de 26 años, vestida de vaquera con un traje en rojo y azul, quiso hacerle un homenaje a Selena Quintanilla, previo a su exitosa presentación en el Rodeo Houston, en Texas.

Cardi B dijo que estaba nerviosa por presentarse ante las 75,000 personas que logró reunir en el Rodeo Houston, pero que cada vez que veía la foto de Selena Quintanilla le daba tranquilidad.

"Me siento muy agradecida por todo el amor que Houston me dio. Recuerdo que la primera vez que vine, Houston fue el primer lugar en donde encontré el amor. Esta es la imagen (Selena Quintanilla) que veo antes de entrar a mi camerino... ", escribió la rapera nacida en El Bronx.

"Te amo..." aseguró la rapera ante la fotografía de Selena Quintanilla.

Acto seguido y llena de energía y entusiasmo, la rapera comenzó a cantar "Como la Flor", canción que fue un éxito de la fallecida vocalista de "Selena y Los Dinos".

"Como la flor, con tanto amor, me diste tú, se marchitó, me marcho hoy...Yo sé perder...", se escucha cantar a Cardi B y contonear sus caderal al ritmo del tex-mex.

El vídeo lleva hasta el momento más de 2 millones de reproducciones.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram I was so sick yesterday ya don’t even know ! I had such a bad migraine I had to get a doctor backstage to give me two shots and ain’t rehearsed cause I been working all week and ain’t really know what I was getting myself into until I got in the venue .Im OD honored for all the love Houston gave me! I remember the first time I came to Houston I came out here to strip and people showed me maaaaaa love and Houston was the first place me and set when on a date ??????The love have really grown .I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me . Una publicación compartida de CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) el 2 Mar, 2019 a las 8:53 PST

Y no solo eso, Cardi B aseguró que en Selena Quintanilla se ha inspirado para su vídeo "Please Me", que interpreta junto a Bruno Mars, donde aparece con un top lleno de adornos, como lo usaba la fallecida artista.

Los fans de Cardi B expresaron su emotivo homenaje a la intérprete de "Amor prohibido".

"Amo su look", aseguró el usuario de @yocasta71.

"Te amo. Bella reina. Me encantas", son algunos de los comentarios que recibió la rapera en su cuenta de Instagram.