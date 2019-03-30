Nueva York — Los Rolling Stones pospondrán su próxima gira para que Mick Jagger pueda recibir tratamiento médico.

La gira “No Filter” (Sin filtros) de los Stone empezaba el 20 de abril en Miami.

La banda anunció el sábado que los médicos le indicaron a Jagger que “en esta ocasión no podrá ir de gira”. Agregó que esperan que Jagger “se recupere totalmente para que pueda regresar al escenario lo antes posible”.

No se proporcionaron más detalles sobre la condición del cantante de 75 años.

Jagger dijo en el comunicado que odia quedarles mal a sus fans, pero que “estoy ansioso de regresar al escenario en cuanto pueda”.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019