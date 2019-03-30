Jagger recibirá atención médica. (AP) (semisquare-x3)
Nueva York — Los Rolling Stones pospondrán su próxima gira para que Mick Jagger pueda recibir tratamiento médico.

La gira “No Filter” (Sin filtros) de los Stone empezaba el 20 de abril en Miami.

La banda anunció el sábado que los médicos le indicaron a Jagger que “en esta ocasión no podrá ir de gira”. Agregó que esperan que Jagger “se recupere totalmente para que pueda regresar al escenario lo antes posible”.

No se proporcionaron más detalles sobre la condición del cantante de 75 años.

Jagger dijo en el comunicado que odia quedarles mal a sus fans, pero que “estoy ansioso de regresar al escenario en cuanto pueda”.

Los promotores de la gira, AEG Presents y Concerts West, aconsejaron a quienes tienen boletos que no se deshagan de ellos porque serán válidos para las fechas posteriores.


