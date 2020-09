View this post on Instagram

✖️For the first time in 12 years, @britneyspears willingly petitions for a Conservator of the Estate--and it's NOT her father. 💪 As shown above, she personally nominates the Bessemer Trust Company of California, an established wealth management company. 📣 SWIPE FOR MORE ✖️This petition also indicates a significant change in the Conservatorship structure, shifting from an involuntary to a voluntary decision by Britney herself. ✖️ There are currently two petitions submitted to the court; the other was recently introduced by her father, asking to bring back Andrew Wallet, known for abruptly resigning as co-conservator last year. These petitions will be introduced to Judge Penny over the next couple hearings and we expect the court to side with Britney’s choice. #freebritney