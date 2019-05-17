Los Ángeles - La serie "The Big Bang Theory" ha finalizado su carrera de 12 temporadas con grandes cambios para su banda de aficionados adorables.

La comedia deCBS transmitió sus últimos dos episodios, ayer, jueves en un final de una hora que cerró la serie luego de 279 episodios.

It all ended with a Big Bang. ?? pic.twitter.com/QQ7T4A0EKV — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) 17 de mayo de 2019

El episodio contó con un cameo de Sarah Michelle Gellar y un discurso del personaje de Mayim Bialek, Amy, que instó a las niñas a seguir una carrera en la ciencia al tiempo que aceptaba un prestigioso honor que se consideraba una posibilidad durante la temporada final.

It all started with a big bang, and it's gone out with one too. ?? Bid a fond farewell to The #BigBangTheory by streaming the surprise-filled one-hour series finale now: https://t.co/bITqvml6d7 pic.twitter.com/25CCNRgNtX — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) 17 de mayo de 2019

El programa terminó como lo hicieron muchos de sus episodios, con los personajes del "Big Bang", uno de ellos ahora embarazada, comiendo comida china juntos.