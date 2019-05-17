Foto proporcionada por CBS muestra a los personajes de la serie en su capítulo final. (AP) (semisquare-x3)
Foto proporcionada por CBS muestra a los personajes de la serie en su capítulo final. (AP)

Los Ángeles - La serie "The Big Bang Theory" ha finalizado su carrera de 12 temporadas con grandes cambios para su banda de aficionados adorables.

La comedia deCBS transmitió sus últimos dos episodios, ayer, jueves en un final de una hora que cerró la serie luego de 279 episodios.

El episodio contó con un cameo de Sarah Michelle Gellar y un discurso del personaje de Mayim Bialek, Amy, que instó a las niñas a seguir una carrera en la ciencia al tiempo que aceptaba un prestigioso honor que se consideraba una posibilidad durante la temporada final.

El programa terminó como lo hicieron muchos de sus episodios, con los personajes del "Big Bang", uno de ellos ahora embarazada, comiendo comida china juntos.

La serie sale como uno de los programas de televisión más populares, y ha provocado el popular spin-off "Young Sheldon".


