La escalada en la guerra comercial entre Estados Unidos y China —que anunciaron mayores aranceles de parte y parte a partir del 1 de junio— traerá una nueva alza en los costos de construcción de Puerto Rico y un disloque en las cadenas de suministro.

Así lo advirtieron ayer Emilio Colón Zavala y Rodrigo Masses, presidente de la Asociación de Constructores y de Industriales, respectivamente.

“No son buenas noticias. Las guerras tarifarias, como ha pasado a través de la historia, quienes las acaban pagando son los consumidores. No traen beneficio a nadie”, afirmó Colón Zavala.

Adelantó que con recursos expertos la ACPR procurará medir el impacto de esta nueva ronda de arbitrios a las importaciones, no solo por el esperado aumento en los costos de construcción, que reducirían el rendimiento de los fondos federales, sino también para seguir el rastro a “cómo se va a afectar el ambiente de inversión”. A su vez, informó que la ACPR ha tenido reuniones con suplidores de Colombia y Brasil, en busca de otras vías de importación libres de sanciones. Alertó que en la isla la guerra comercial también ha tenido un impacto negativo en el reciclaje, porque China está aceptando menos material.

En entrevista separada, Masses reconoció que “no tenemos mucho que hacer” y que el sector privado solo puede “tratar de mitigar el problema”.

Para Masses, las sanciones sí han tenido cierto éxito al provocar “que los importadores busquen alternativas dentro de Estados Unidos o de países que no estén en las sanciones”. Sin embargo, señaló que —tal como sucedió el año pasado— “causan disloques en la distribución” y obligan a buscar opciones menos onerosas.

El aumento arancelario anunciado a finales de la semana pasada por la administración del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afecta a más de 5,000 productos terminados y de consumo, como carnes, bicicletas y sábanas. Pero también aplica a bienes intermedios como químicos necesarios para operaciones industriales y componentes electrónicos para fabricar dispositivos tecnológicos.

Como represalia, China anunció ayer la imposición de aranceles sobre $60,000 millones en bienes que importa de Estados Unidos. Eso incluye 25% de arbitrio en 2,493 artículos; 20% en 1,078, 10% en 974; y mantener impuestos de 5% sobre 595 artículos, según detalló Bloomberg.

Después del anuncio Trump escribió en Twitter que “no hay razón para que el consumidor estadounidense pague los aranceles”. Según Trump, los arbitrios pueden “evitarse completamente si compra de un país sin gravámenes, o si se compra un producto dentro de Estados Unidos (la mejor idea)”. Trump procedió a afirmar que por la guerra arancelaria, muchas compañías “van a abandonar China por Vietnam y otros países similares en Asia”.

There is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

...completely avoided if you buy from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs. Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia. That’s why China wants to make a deal so badly!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

..There will be nobody left in China to do business with. Very bad for China, very good for USA! But China has taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years, that they are way ahead (Our Presidents did not do the job). Therefore, China should not retaliate-will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

“No va a quedar nadie con quien hacer negocio en China. Muy malo para China, muy bueno para Estados Unidos”, continuó Trump.

Sin embargo, la firma Trade Partnership Worldwide divulgó en marzo que los arbitrios impuestos a metales y bienes chinos le habían costado a los negocios y consumidores de Estados Unidos $13,000 millones durante 2018. El estudio fue comisionado por Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, una coalición de asociaciones agroempresariales y comerciales que cabildean contra las sanciones.