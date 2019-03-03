Washington — El asesor de seguridad nacional de la Casa Blanca aseguró el hoy, domingo, que la cumbre entre el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump y el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un fue un éxito a pesar de que no hubo un acuerdo con el que se pudiera verificar el desmantelamiento de los sitios nucleares de Corea del Norte.

En tres entrevistas de televisión, John Bolton trató de explicar que Trump avanzó en los intereses de seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos rechazando un mal acuerdo mientras trabajaba para persuadir a Kim de “aceptar el gran acuerdo que pueda hacer una diferencia para Corea del Norte”.

.@AmbJohnBolton on the North Korea summit: “I think it was unquestionably a success for the United States because the President protected, defended American interests."



CNN's @jaketapper pushes back: “There’s nothing new on the table. There’s nothing new that’s been achieved." pic.twitter.com/zNQks2JJyf — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2019

Washington y Pyongyang han ofrecido informes contradictorios de por qué concluyó repentinamente la cumbre de la semana pasada en Vietnam, aunque ambos señalaron las sanciones estadounidenses como un punto de fricción.

Bolton dijo que los líderes se fueron en buenos términos y que Trump hizo un punto importante para Corea del Norte y otros países que negocian con él.

El presidente “no está desesperado por llegar a un acuerdo, no con Corea del Norte, ni con nadie si es contrario a los intereses nacionales de Estados Unidos", agregó Bolton.

El funcionario también trató de explicar los comentarios de Trump acerca de creerle a Kim sobre Otto Warmbier, el universitario estadounidense que estuvopreso en Corea del Norte y luego fue enviado a casa en estado vegetativo. Trump dijo que no creía que Kim supiera o hubiera permitido lo que le pasó a Warmbier.

El presidente Kim “me dijo que no lo sabía y le creo", dijo Trump en una conferencia de prensa la semana pasada.

Bolton dijo que Trump "tiene una tarea difícil” al negociar con Corea del Norte.