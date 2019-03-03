Washington — El asesor de seguridad nacional de la Casa Blanca aseguró el hoy, domingo, que la cumbre entre el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump y el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un fue un éxito a pesar de que no hubo un acuerdo con el que se pudiera verificar el desmantelamiento de los sitios nucleares de Corea del Norte.
.@AmbJohnBolton on the North Korea summit: “I think it was unquestionably a success for the United States because the President protected, defended American interests."
CNN's @jaketapper pushes back: “There’s nothing new on the table. There’s nothing new that’s been achieved." pic.twitter.com/zNQks2JJyf
.@AmbJohnBolton on the North Korea summit: “I think it was unquestionably a success for the United States because the President protected, defended American interests."
💬Ver 0 comentarios