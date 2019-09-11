El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. (AP)

El presidente Donald Trump dijo el miércoles que Estados Unidos está perdiendo oportunidades económicas porque los “estúpidos” de la Reserva Federal no reducen las tasas de interés como él les reclama.

La Fed se reunirá la semana próxima y previsiblemente reducirá su tasa de referencia por un cuarto de punto tal como hizo en julio por primera vez en 10 años. Trump ha presionado al presidente de la Fed, Jerome Powell, para que reduzca la tasa a cero. Actualmente oscila en un rango de 2% a 2.25%.

Al amanecer de un nuevo aniversario de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre, Trump tuiteó: “Solo la ingenuidad de Jay Powell y la Reserva Federal no nos permite hacer lo que ya están haciendo otros países. Nos estamos perdiendo una oportunidad que se presenta una sola vez en la vida por culpa de los ‘Estúpidos’”.


