El presidente Donald Trump dijo el miércoles que Estados Unidos está perdiendo oportunidades económicas porque los “estúpidos” de la Reserva Federal no reducen las tasas de interés como él les reclama.
The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term. We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
