Washington - Con un tuit, la senadora y precandidata presidencial demócrata Elizabeth Warren se insertó hoy en el debate en torno al proyecto de ley que se discute en Puerto Rico en torno a las “terapias de conversión” que se ofrecen como si el homosexualismo fuese una enfermedad.

“La terapia de conversión es cruel y equivocada, y cualquier atento de utilizar la religión como excusa para permitir la discriminación contra (la comunidad) LGBTT también es errónea”, indicó Warren.

Conversion therapy is cruel and wrong, and any attempt to use religion as an excuse to allow anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination is wrong too. https://t.co/6SQJJmhHeY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 18, 2019