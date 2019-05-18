Washington - Con un tuit, la senadora y precandidata presidencial demócrata Elizabeth Warren se insertó hoy en el debate en torno al proyecto de ley que se discute en Puerto Rico en torno a las “terapias de conversión” que se ofrecen como si el homosexualismo fuese una enfermedad.
Conversion therapy is cruel and wrong, and any attempt to use religion as an excuse to allow anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination is wrong too. https://t.co/6SQJJmhHeY
Conversion therapy is cruel and wrong, and any attempt to use religion as an excuse to allow anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination is wrong too. https://t.co/6SQJJmhHeY— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 18, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios