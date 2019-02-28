Bethesda - Sully, el perro de servicio que se destacó durante el funeral del expresidente de Estados Unidos George H.W., tiene una nueva misión.

El labrador retriever de dos años se unió ayer al programa canino del Centro Médico Militar Walter Reed para ayudar a los veteranos heridos. Sully ofreció su pata mientras le tomaban un juramento transmitido en Facebook para "apoyar, consolar y animar a los guerreros y sus familias".

Good morning and thank you for sharing this moment with us, today we welcome Sully H. W. Bush to our #WRBFacilityDogs team! USO-Metro Posted by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Sully recibió un chaleco nuevo y es considerado un médico de segunda clase del hospital de la Armada. La cuenta de Sully en Instagram publicó que espera continuar su misión "como mi mejor amigo quería."

El perro de servicio recibió su nombre por el piloto retirado de la aerolínea Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, quien se hizo famoso por el aterrizaje de un avión de pasajeros dañado en el río Hudson en 2009.