Bethesda - Sully, el perro de servicio que se destacó durante el funeral del expresidente de Estados Unidos George H.W., tiene una nueva misión.
Good morning and thank you for sharing this moment with us, today we welcome Sully H. W. Bush to our #WRBFacilityDogs team!
USO-Metro
