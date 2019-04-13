Piongyang, Corea del Norte - El líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un está dispuesto a reunirse con el presidente Donald Trump por tercera vez, pero estableció el fin de año como fecha límite para que Washington plantee términos mutuamente aceptables para lograr un acuerdo y así salvar las negociaciones diplomáticas que conllevan mucho en juego, dijeron el sábado medios noticiosos del gobierno norcoreano.

Kim hizo los comentarios el viernes durante un discurso en una sesión del Parlamento, que es un matasellos de Kim y que hizo una serie de cambios de personal que apuntaló su cuerpo diplomático en medio de negociaciones varadas con Estados Unidos.

Su discurso ocurrió horas después de que Trump recibió al presidente surcoreano Moon Jae-in en Washington y ambos resaltaron la importancia de las negociaciones nucleares con Corea del Norte.

"Nosotros por supuesto valoramos la importancia de resolver problemas a través del diálogo y las negociaciones, pero el diálogo al estilo estadounidense de imponer sus exigencias de manera unilateral no va con nosotros, y no nos interesa", dijo Kim durante el discurso.

De acuerdo con la Agencia Noticiosa Central Coreana, Kim dijo que el colapso de su cumbre con Trump en febrero se debió a lo que describió como exigencias unilaterales de parte de Estados Unidos, que dijo que ponían en tela de juicio la voluntad genuina de Washington para mejorar las relaciones. No obstante, Kim dijo que su relación personal con Trump seguía siendo buena y que ambos podían escribirse cartas en "cualquier momento".

Trump respondió a las declaraciones diciendo que estaba de acuerdo con Kim en cuanto a las relaciones personales, y también dejó abierta la puerta para otra cumbre.

I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand. North Korea has tremendous potential for....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

....extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim. I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

"Estoy de acuerdo con Kim Jong Un de Corea del Norte en que nuestras relaciones personales siguen siendo muy buenas, quizás el término excelente sería más preciso, y que sería bueno tener una Cumbre por tercera vez entendiendo claramente cuáles son nuestras posturas", dijo Trump en Twitter.

"Corea del Norte tiene un tremendo potencial de... crecimiento extraordinario, éxito económico y riquezas bajo el liderazgo del presidente Kim", afirmó.