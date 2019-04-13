Piongyang, Corea del Norte - El líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un está dispuesto a reunirse con el presidente Donald Trump por tercera vez, pero estableció el fin de año como fecha límite para que Washington plantee términos mutuamente aceptables para lograr un acuerdo y así salvar las negociaciones diplomáticas que conllevan mucho en juego, dijeron el sábado medios noticiosos del gobierno norcoreano.
I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand. North Korea has tremendous potential for.......
....extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim. I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!
