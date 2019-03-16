"Corre, escóndete, pelea".

Ese fue el mensaje que posteó esta tarde la división de seguridad pública de la Universidad de Michigan ante una supuesta situación con un tirador activo, que la final resultó ser una falsa alarma.

UM Emergency Alert - Mason Hall Run Hide Fight https://t.co/5d6tJkvt28 — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019

Minutos después de la emisión de la alerta, la administración universitaria indicó que al parecer no había riesgo activo a la comunidad, pero el llamado a mantenerse en sus lugares continuó por varias horas.

UM ALERT UPDATE There does not appear to be an active threat to the community. DPSS continues to investigate. Continue to stay clear of area. https://t.co/BRDwV3MOmd — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019

La oficina del sheriff del condado de Washtenaw también informó en su página de Facebook que no parecía haber tal situación.

There does not appear to be an active threat at UofM at this time. Reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time. UofM DPSS continues to investigate and asks that you stay clear of the area. Posted by Washtenaw Sheriff on Saturday, March 16, 2019