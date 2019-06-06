En la imagen, dos integrantes de la banda feminista y de protesta Pussy Riot. (AP) (semisquare-x3)
En la imagen, dos integrantes de la banda feminista y de protesta Pussy Riot. (AP)

Birmingham, Alabama — La banda de protesta rusa Pussy Riot planifica dar un concierto en Alabama a beneficio de la organización de salud sexual y reproductiva Planned Parenthood después de que el estado aprobara la más estricta ley antiaborto de Estados Unidos.

Al.com reportó que la banda feminista se presentará el 11 de julio en Birmingham.

Según un tuit de Pussy Riot, el concierto será a beneficio de Planned Parenthood y Yellowhammer Fund, la cual que provee fondos para personas que buscan atención en una de las tres clínicas de aborto del estado.

Planned Parenthood y la organización por los derechos civiles American Civil Liberties Union demandarán para bloquear la ley de Alabama, que prohibiría todos los abortos a excepción de aquellos en los que la salud de las mujeres corra grave peligro.

Los simpatizantes de la ley dicen que esperan que las impugnaciones en la corte lleven a una decisión en la Corte Suprema que prohíba todos los abortos en el país.


