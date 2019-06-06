Birmingham, Alabama — La banda de protesta rusa Pussy Riot planifica dar un concierto en Alabama a beneficio de la organización de salud sexual y reproductiva Planned Parenthood después de que el estado aprobara la más estricta ley antiaborto de Estados Unidos.
ALABAMA, WE'RE COMING!— ?????????? ???????? (@pussyrrriot) May 31, 2019
July 11 / Birmingham, Saturn
all proceeds from the show being donated to Yellowhammer Fund and Planned Parenthood.
GET OUT OF MY UTERUS OR I'll CUT YOUR BALLS OFF pic.twitter.com/hA6KfxjFxJ
BENEFIT IN ALABAMA IS SOLD OUT— ?????????? ???????? (@pussyrrriot) June 6, 2019
you still should donate to planned parenthood and yellowhammer fund
?? pic.twitter.com/POdIQccZoY
