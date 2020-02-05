Dallas, Texas — Una potente tormenta invernal causó nevadas la mañana del miércoles en Texas y Oklahoma y amenaza con cubrir de hielo las calles del noroeste de Arkansas.
Happy #NationalWeatherpersonsDay to @TDEM's Meteorologist @JohnHonore! - Today he's staying busy tracking significant snowfall across portions of the Lone Star State! @NWS @NWSWGRFC @NOAA #txwx #DriveSmart #WinterIsHere #StaySafe #Texas https://t.co/AAWw2wvIfw— Texas Emergency Management (@TDEM) February 5, 2020
💬Ver 0 comentarios