En Texas se pronostican de 4 a 8 pulgadas de nieve. (AP)

Dallas, Texas — Una potente tormenta invernal causó nevadas la mañana del miércoles en Texas y Oklahoma y amenaza con cubrir de hielo las calles del noroeste de Arkansas.

Las autoridades emitieron alertas de tormenta para el este de Nuevo México y la zona metropolitana de San Luis.

En el noroeste de Texas se pronostican entre 4 a 8 pulgadas de nieve, mientras que en los alrededores de Oklahoma City y Tulsa se prevén entre 3 a 5 pulgadas.

Para el noroeste de Arkansas se pronostica la formación de una fina capa de hielo en el suelo, y la caída de entre 1 y 3 pulgadas de nieve. En el resto del estado caerán lluvias torrenciales todo el miércoles.

Más al norte, se pronostica nieve para la zona de Kansas City, justo el mismo día en que está planeado el desfile triunfal para los Chiefs por ganar el Super Bowl.

También se pronostica nieve para Illinois, Michigan y otras regiones del centro-norte el miércoles y jueves, y para el noreste el viernes.


