WASHINGTON - El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, se burló hoy de la posible apertura de un juicio político en su contra por parte de los demócratas en el Congreso, al asegurar que es el mandatario "con los primeros dos años más exitosos en la historia" del país.
I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong, the Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great - and many other successes! How do you impeach....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de marzo de 2019
....a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de marzo de 2019
