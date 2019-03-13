WASHINGTON - El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, se burló hoy de la posible apertura de un juicio político en su contra por parte de los demócratas en el Congreso, al asegurar que es el mandatario "con los primeros dos años más exitosos en la historia" del país.

"Aprecio enormemente la declaración de Nancy Pelosi (demócrata, presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes) contra el juicio político, pero todo el mundo debe recordar el pequeño hecho de que nunca he hecho nada mal, la Economía y el Desempleo son los mejores, los Militares y Veteranos están bien, y muchos otros éxitos", señaló Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong, the Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great - and many other successes! How do you impeach.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de marzo de 2019

Trump se refería a las declaraciones de Pelosi, quien este lunes se opuso a impulsar en el Congreso un "impeachment" (juicio político) contra el presidente al asegurar que "no vale la pena" y sería demasiado "divisorio".

"¿Cómo puedes hacer un juicio político a un hombre que es considerado por muchos como el presidente con los dos primeros años más exitosos en la historia, especialmente cuando no ha hecho nada malo y el juicio es por graves delitos y faltas?", añadió Trump en Twitter.

....a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de marzo de 2019

Las declaraciones de Pelosi respondían a los llamamientos de varios de sus congresistas que, desde que en enero recuperaron la mayoría en la Cámara de Representantes, han querido impulsar el proceso de destitución contra Trump.

Los demócratas pueden desde entonces iniciar el juicio político en la Cámara Baja, donde su aprobación tan solo requiere de mayoría simple, pero el proceso fracasaría con toda probabilidad en el Senado.

En la Cámara Alta, en la que los demócratas siguen en minoría, al menos 20 de los 53 senadores republicanos deberían votar en contra de Trump para alcanzar los dos tercios que permitan que el proceso de destitución triunfe, lo que daría paso a la Presidencia al ahora vicepresidente, Mike Pence.

Muchos demócratas esperan que la investigación sobre la supuesta injerencia del Kremlin en las elecciones de 2016 que lidera el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, y que cuyo informe final se prevé sea presentado en breve, arroje resultados que puedan poner a Trump contra las cuerdas.

Además de la supuesta injerencia, Mueller también investiga los posibles contactos entre la campaña de Trump y funcionarios rusos, así como los negocios y las finanzas del mandatario.