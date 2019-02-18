Florida, EE.UU. — El presidente Donald Trump insinuó el lunes que funcionarios clave en la investigación de Rusia estuvieron involucrados en actitudes “traidoras”.
Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019
