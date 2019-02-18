Florida, EE.UU. — El presidente Donald Trump insinuó el lunes que funcionarios clave en la investigación de Rusia estuvieron involucrados en actitudes “traidoras”.

Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019

Trump criticó en Twitter al exsubdirector del FBI Andrew McCabe, cuyo nuevo libro detalla sus preocupaciones por una influencia extranjera política en el presidente y el actual subsecretario de justicia Rod Rosenstein, quien inició la investigación del fiscal especial Robert Mueller.

El mandatario dijo que parecía que McCabe y Rosenstein “planeaban un acto muy ilegal y los atraparon”.

Durante una entrevista en el noticiero “60 Minutes”, McCabe, quien fue despedido el año pasado por el FBI, dijo que Rosenstein ha considerado invocar la enmienda 25 para quitar a Trump de la presidencia.