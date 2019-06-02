El presidente Donald Trump llega a la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Andrews, Md., el jueves 30 de mayo de 2019, para un breve viaje a la Casa Blanca después de asistir a la ceremonia de graduación de la Academia de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos de 2019 (semisquare-x3)
Washington — El presidente Donald Trump se quejó este domingo de que México se ha estado aprovechando de Estados Unidos pero aseguró que el abuso concluirá cuando imponga aranceles comerciales al país vecino.

El mandatario tuiteó que “Estados Unidos ha soportado bastante”.

Trump dijo la semana pasada que impondrá un arancel de 5% sobre bienes mexicanos a partir del 10 de junio para presionar a México a que impida el paso de migrantes a la frontera estadounidense.

Aseguró que el gravamen aumentará cada mes en 5% hasta llegar a 25%.

Funcionarios mexicanos se reunirán esta semana con el secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo para tratar de llegar a una solución.


