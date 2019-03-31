Un incendio forestal impulsado por fuertes vientos ha arrasado con una vasta zona de Nueva Jersey, informan autoridades.

Las llamas en la zona de Pine Barrens fueron detectadas en la tarde del sábado, cerca de Penn State Forest en el poblado de Woodland Township, dijo el departamento local de protección ambiental.

Larry Hajna, portavoz del departamento, dijo que el incendio ahora abarca 24 millas de distancia y que está contenido en un 75%.

Las autoridades advirtieron que las columnas de humo se ven incluso desde Freehold, a unas 40 millas de distancia.

Parte de la carretera Route 72, la principal de Pinelands, está cerrada, dijo Hajna. Hasta ahora ninguna vivienda ni comercio está amenazado, nadie ha resultado lastimado y no se han emitido órdenes de desalojo.

Las autoridades investigan las causas del siniestro.