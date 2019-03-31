Un incendio forestal impulsado por fuertes vientos ha arrasado con una vasta zona de Nueva Jersey, informan autoridades.
VIEWER VIDEO: Smoke fills the sky in #TomsRiver due to Penn State Forest fire in #BurlingtonCounty. Credit: Liz Rios. MORE: https://t.co/CwtrRHxARV pic.twitter.com/7XG0xZjnA6
