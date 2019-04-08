Un cazador que, al parecer, trataba de abatir rinocerontes en el parque Kruger en Sudáfrica, falleció al ser embestido por un elefante. Acto seguido, el cuerpo de la persona fue devorado por una manada de leones, indicó la policía sudafricana mediante su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.

#sapsMP Komatipoort: A human skull found in the Kruger National Park (KNP) is believed to be that of a man reportedly killed by an elephant while poaching with his accomplices on 01/04; duo arrested, rifles & ammo seized. MEhttps://t.co/XXsXpJqTjA pic.twitter.com/4Oye38Eddh — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 6, 2019

El servicio policial de África del Sur escribió en el tuit que oficiales del parque encontraron, el pasado jueves, el cráneo y unos pedazos de ropa de la víctima que, presuntamente, intentaba cazar, junto con otros tres hombres, rinocerontes para obtener sus cuernos.

De acuerdo a un comunicado emitido por la Autoridad de Parques Nacionales Sudafricanos, los acompañantes de la víctima resaltaron que falleció a causa de la embestida de un elefante. Los hombres arrastraron el cuerpo del hombre hasta una carretera pensando que sería encontrado y huyeron del parque. Sin embargo, los oficiales del parque creen que una manada de leones encontró el cuerpo y lo devoraron.

Aunque el hombre falleció el martes, 2 de abril, según sus acompañantes, el cráneo y los pedazos de ropa no fueron encontrados sino hasta el jueves de la semana pasada.

Los oficiales confiscaron dos rifles y las municiones.