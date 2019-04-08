Un cazador que, al parecer, trataba de abatir rinocerontes en el parque Kruger en Sudáfrica, falleció al ser embestido por un elefante. Acto seguido, el cuerpo de la persona fue devorado por una manada de leones, indicó la policía sudafricana mediante su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.
#sapsMP Komatipoort: A human skull found in the Kruger National Park (KNP) is believed to be that of a man reportedly killed by an elephant while poaching with his accomplices on 01/04; duo arrested, rifles & ammo seized. MEhttps://t.co/XXsXpJqTjA pic.twitter.com/4Oye38Eddh
