La tormenta tropical Karen dejó hoy fuertes lluvias, viento e inundaciones a su paso por Trinidad y Tobago.
9:40am: Flooding continues in Tobago. Tropical Storm #Karen— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) September 22, 2019
9:35am: The old Habor, near the Coastguard post, in Tobago, experiences rough seas as Tropical Storm #Karen passes through.— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) September 22, 2019
VIDEO: Flash flooding is taking place in portions of Tobago due to the passage of Tropical Storm Karen; this footage shows the flooding at the Trinidad & Tobago Electricity Commission’s Tobago Head Office (TTT) pic.twitter.com/P1aG3XPPDd— Kevz Politics ???? (@KevzPolitics) September 22, 2019
1:10pm: Streets of Edinburgh 500 are flooded as rain continues to fall.— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) September 22, 2019
Tropical Storm #Karen
