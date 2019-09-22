Vista de una zona inundada en Trinidad y Tobago. (Imagen tomada del vídeo)

La tormenta tropical Karen dejó hoy fuertes lluvias, viento e inundaciones a su paso por Trinidad y Tobago.

Karen se convirtió esta madrugada en tormenta cerca de la isla de Barbados.

Las autoridades de Trinidad y Tobago informaron este domingo de que el paso del sistema por ese territorio caribeño se saldó con inundaciones en amplias partes del país, del que ya se aleja la tormenta tropical.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por su sigla en inglés) emitió hoy un aviso de vigilancia para las islas de Trinidad y Tobago, Granada y San Vicente y las Granadinas debido a la previsión de fuertes lluvias y vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 mph.

Las fuertes inundaciones afectaron a la Oficina Central de Trinidad y Tobago de la Comisión de Electricidad de Tobago (TTT, en inglés) en la isla de Tobago.

El Ministerio de Desarrollo Rural y Gobierno Local informó que además de las inundaciones y corte del servicio energético se registró la caída de árboles.

La Oficina Meteorológica de Trinidad y Tobago indicó en su último boletín que todavía pueden registrase condiciones de tormenta tropical aunque el sistema se aleja del país, efectos que podrán sentirse durante todo el domingo.

En la trayectoria pronosticada, Karen, cuya velocidad de traslación es de cerca de 13 mph, se moverá a través de las Islas de Barlovento hoy y se prevé que se adentre al sureste del Caribe el lunes en la mañana.

El martes se espera que Karen se acerque a Puerto Rico y a las Islas Vírgenes.

La tormenta tropical Karen dejará a su paso por Puerto Rico el próximo martes fuertes lluvias y puede que inundaciones, aunque no se prevé que evolucione a huracán.


