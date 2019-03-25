El S-300 es un sistema de lanzamiento de misiles desarrollado por la Unión Soviética durante de la década de 1970 (semisquare-x3)
El régimen de Nicolás Maduro desplegó en Venezuela una batería antimisiles S-300 que le compró al gobierno de Rusia, según informó el domingo la consultora israelí en defensa ImageSat International

La consultora israelí captó imágenes satelitales el 20 de marzo que revelarían que el escudo antimisiles entró en operaciones en la base aérea Capitán Manuel Ríos luego de Caracas luego de los ensayos militares por el Bicentenario de Angostura, realizados entre el 10 y 15 de febrero.  

La imagen publicada en la cuenta de Twitter de ImageSat International muestra 5 lanzadores de misiles S-300VM, además de un sistema de radar 9s32ME.

El S-300 es un sistema de lanzamiento de misiles desarrollado por la Unión Soviética durante de la década de 1970 y que ha recibido una serie de modificaciones que la han vuelto una de las armas más eficaces de su tipo.

En su versión más moderna, el S-300VM, es capaz de actuar de forma autónoma y derribar misiles balísticos a distancias de hasta 155 millas.

Así mismo, el S-300VM incluye un sistema de detección y designación de objetivos compuesto por un puesto de mando, un radar y hasta cuatro sistemas de misiles antiaéreos de largo y medio alcance que pueden atacar hasta 6 objetivos de forma simultánea. 

La web de Sputnik Mundo entrevistó al experto militar Ígor Korótchenko, director del Centro de Análisis del Comercio Mundial de Armas con sede en Moscú, quien afirmó que los S-300 que Rusia le dio a Venezuela están en Sudamérica desde hace varios años.  

"Los sistemas antiaéreos Antey-2500, que es la versión exportable de los S-300VM, fueron entregados a Venezuela hace unos años y fueron exhibidos varias veces durante los desfiles militares en ese país", dijo Korótchenko

Por su parte, una fuente militar-diplomática rusa, afirmó que Rusia y Venezuela no han firmado  ningún contrato para el suministro de sistemas antiaéreos S-300 en los últimos años

"En estos últimos tiempos no se han firmado contratos para el suministro de sistemas de defensa antiaérea S-300 a Venezuela, Rusia entregó esos sistemas a Caracas aún en 2013", le aseguró la fuente a Sputnik.

El despliegue de la batería antimisiles S-300 en Caracas se da en medio de una fuerte tensión política en la que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump no ha descartado una posible intervención militar en Venezuela.


