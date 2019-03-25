El régimen de Nicolás Maduro desplegó en Venezuela una batería antimisiles S-300 que le compró al gobierno de Rusia, según informó el domingo la consultora israelí en defensa ImageSat International.
#Followup: #Venezuela has put the #S300 into #operational readiness, after conducting drills in February 2019 (as reported previously by #ISI).#Colombia #intelligence #Satellite #military #defence #defense #MaduroRegime #Update #imagery pic.twitter.com/JerkoIcozn
#Followup: #Venezuela has put the #S300 into #operational readiness, after conducting drills in February 2019 (as reported previously by #ISI).#Colombia #intelligence #Satellite #military #defence #defense #MaduroRegime #Update #imagery pic.twitter.com/JerkoIcozn— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) 24 de marzo de 2019
iSi #Intelligence Summary - https://t.co/FWqmIYSdJP#Venezuela: A month of military preparations. Will there be a confrontation?
***#ISI shows a parallel between the beginning of the crisis in Venezuela and the heightened #alert in the #military's #S300 unit.#Satellite #space pic.twitter.com/yoYNVmdnUR
iSi #Intelligence Summary - https://t.co/FWqmIYSdJP#Venezuela: A month of military preparations. Will there be a confrontation?
💬Ver 0 comentarios