Moscú - El exanalista de la Agencia de Seguridad Nacional (NSA, en inglés) de Estados Unidos Edward Snowden, refugiado en Rusia, calificó hoy, miércoles, de “momento negro” para la libertad de prensa la detención en Londres del fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

“Los críticos de Assange pueden alegrarse, pero este es un momento negro para la libertad de prensa”, afirmó en su cuenta oficial de la red social Twitter.

Images of Ecuador's ambassador inviting the UK's secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of--like it or not--award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books. Assange's critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom. https://t.co/ys1AIdh2FP — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 11, 2019

Snowden, refugiado en Rusia desde hace más de cinco año después de revelar en 2013 detalles de programas de espionaje estadounidense de amplio alcance nacional e internacional, también criticó a las autoridades ecuatorianas.

“Las imágenes del embajador de Ecuador que invita a la policía secreta del Reino Unido a la Embajada para que saquen a rastras del edificio a un periodista premiado terminarán en los libros de historia”, sentenció.

Además, recordó que en 2016 el Grupo de Trabajo de la ONU sobre Detenciones Arbitrarias concluyó que el australiano está en una “situación de detención arbitraria”.

Important background for journalists covering the arrest of Julian #Assange by Ecuador: the United Nations formally ruled his detention to be arbitrary, a violation of human rights. They have repeatedly issued statements calling for him to walk free--including very recently. pic.twitter.com/fr12rYdWUF — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 11, 2019

Snowden señaló que expertos independientes de Naciones Unidas han instado en repetidas ocasiones al Reino Unido a honrar sus obligaciones internacionales y a dejar que Assange salga libremente de la Embajada ecuatoriana.

El fundador del portal WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, fue detenido este jueves en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres, después de que esta les autorizara a entrar en el recinto y una vez que el Gobierno ecuatoriano decidiera retirarle el asilo, informó a Efe una portavoz de Scotland Yard.

Assange, de 47 años, había entrado en la legación diplomática ecuatoriana en 2012 para evitar su extradición a Suecia, que entonces solicitaba su entrega por presuntos delitos sexuales y el temor a ser posteriormente extraditado a Estados Unidos, donde podría ser condenado a cadena perpetua por divulgar datos secretos.