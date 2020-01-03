Vivian Alemañy, esposa del presidente del Partido Independentista Puertorriqueño (PIP), Rubén Berríos, falleció de cáncer y será velada mañana en la funeraria Ehret en Río Piedras.
ACTOS FÚNEBRES VIVIAN ALEMAÑY Notificamos con inmensa tristeza el fallecimiento de Vivian Alemañy, esposa de nuestro presidente Rubén Berríos, y militante del PIP toda su vida. pic.twitter.com/KrJFkWqxNi— Juan Dalmau (@juandalmauPR) January 3, 2020
Mi más sentido pésame al presidente del @PIPtwitteando, Rubén Berríos, tras el fallecimiento de su esposa Vivian Alemañy. Un abrazo solidario en este momento de tristeza y dolor.— Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 3, 2020
