Vivian Alemañy. (GFR Media)

Vivian Alemañy, esposa del presidente del Partido Independentista Puertorriqueño (PIP), Rubén Berríos, falleció de cáncer y será velada mañana en la funeraria Ehret en Río Piedras.

La información fue confirmada por el senador Juan Dalmau en Twitter.

"Notificamos con inmensa tristeza el fallecimiento de Vivian Alemañy, esposa de nuestro presidente Rubén Berríos, y militante del PIP toda su vida", sostuvo Dalmau.

Alemañy, junto a Rubén Berríos, en una imagen tomada en Vieques. ( Archivo)

El velatorio de Alemañy comenzará a la 1:00 p.m. Luego se celebrará una misa a las 7:00 p.m.

El domingo saldrán a las 11:00 a.m. hacia el Borinquen Memorial Park en Caguas, donde será enterrada.

La gobernadora Wanda Vázquez envió sus condolencias a Berríos.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  