Ari Kresch

Punto de vista

Por Ari Kresch
💬
sábado, 4 de noviembre de 2023

The time is now

Since moving to Puerto Rico seven years ago, I’ve encountered remarkable people who consistently engage in acts of kindness and activism. Amid various crises, they selflessly aided those in need, rallied for social justice causes, and peacefully protested, ultimately effecting change. Puerto Ricans display a unifying spirit that transcends political divisions, promoting unity and advocating for justice without letting factors like race, gender, or religion divide them.

💬Ver comentarios
Popular en la Comunidad

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: