sábado, 4 de noviembre de 2023
The time is now
Since moving to Puerto Rico seven years ago, I’ve encountered remarkable people who consistently engage in acts of kindness and activism. Amid various crises, they selflessly aided those in need, rallied for social justice causes, and peacefully protested, ultimately effecting change. Puerto Ricans display a unifying spirit that transcends political divisions, promoting unity and advocating for justice without letting factors like race, gender, or religion divide them.