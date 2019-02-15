Sídney - Un enorme manto de agua contaminada de las recientes inundaciones que se registraron en el noreste de Australia ha penetrado en partes de la debilitada Gran Barrera de Coral, el mayor arrecife de coral del mundo, informaron hoy fuentes oficiales.
This #waterquality info is helping us predict the impact of river plumes on #reef health, as part of the @gbrmarinepark -managed Marine Monitoring Program. The team, incl. scientists from @JCU and @Tropwater continue to monitor & report water conditions. https://t.co/KJpk6yLwfI pic.twitter.com/pxLUiLSeCU
This #waterquality info is helping us predict the impact of river plumes on #reef health, as part of the @gbrmarinepark -managed Marine Monitoring Program. The team, incl. scientists from @JCU and @Tropwater continue to monitor & report water conditions. https://t.co/KJpk6yLwfI pic.twitter.com/pxLUiLSeCU— AIMS (@aims_gov_au) February 15, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios