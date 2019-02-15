(semisquare-x3)
Vista aérea de la Gran Barrera de Coral. (EFE)

Sídney - Un enorme manto de agua contaminada de las recientes inundaciones que se registraron en el noreste de Australia ha penetrado en partes de la debilitada Gran Barrera de Coral, el mayor arrecife de coral del mundo, informaron hoy fuentes oficiales.

Estas capas de agua sucia, que fluyen hacia el mar desde ríos entre las islas Whitsundays y el cabo Tribulation, en el estado de Queensland, fueron captadas a través de satélites por la NASA, dijo el Instituto Australiano de Ciencias Marinas (AIMS) en Twitter.

Las aguas contaminadas, que se teme que contengan nitrógeno y otros fertilizantes, se han expandido en arrecifes coralinos situados a unos 60 kilómetros de la costa.

Frederieke Kroon, que dirige el equipo de Calidad de las Aguas del AIMS, dijo a la cadena ABC que estas aguas cubren "un área extraordinariamente grande" y proceden sobre todo del río Burdekin, el más grande de la zona.

"En las últimas dos semanas otros ríos también han vertido grandes capas que se han disipado, pero que a buen seguro aún afectan extensas áreas de la Gran Barrera", explicó Kroon.

Las primeras imágenes aéreas de los penachos de aguas contaminadas en el río Burdekin fueron captadas el jueves por equipos de la Universidad James Cook.

Los científicos intentan rastrear el origen de estas aguas, que se han convertido en el último desastre que aqueja a la Gran Barrera, víctima de dos blanqueos masivos de sus corales de forma consecutiva en 2016 y 2017.

La Gran Barrera, hogar de 400 tipos de coral, 1,500 especies de peces y 4,000 variedades de moluscos, comenzó a deteriorarse en la década de 1990 por el doble impacto del calentamiento del agua del mar y el aumento de su acidez por la mayor presencia de dióxido de carbono en la atmósfera.


