Sídney - Un enorme manto de agua contaminada de las recientes inundaciones que se registraron en el noreste de Australia ha penetrado en partes de la debilitada Gran Barrera de Coral, el mayor arrecife de coral del mundo, informaron hoy fuentes oficiales.

Estas capas de agua sucia, que fluyen hacia el mar desde ríos entre las islas Whitsundays y el cabo Tribulation, en el estado de Queensland, fueron captadas a través de satélites por la NASA, dijo el Instituto Australiano de Ciencias Marinas (AIMS) en Twitter.

This #waterquality info is helping us predict the impact of river plumes on #reef health, as part of the @gbrmarinepark -managed Marine Monitoring Program. The team, incl. scientists from @JCU and @Tropwater continue to monitor & report water conditions.

Las aguas contaminadas, que se teme que contengan nitrógeno y otros fertilizantes, se han expandido en arrecifes coralinos situados a unos 60 kilómetros de la costa.

Frederieke Kroon, que dirige el equipo de Calidad de las Aguas del AIMS, dijo a la cadena ABC que estas aguas cubren "un área extraordinariamente grande" y proceden sobre todo del río Burdekin, el más grande de la zona.

"En las últimas dos semanas otros ríos también han vertido grandes capas que se han disipado, pero que a buen seguro aún afectan extensas áreas de la Gran Barrera", explicó Kroon.

Las primeras imágenes aéreas de los penachos de aguas contaminadas en el río Burdekin fueron captadas el jueves por equipos de la Universidad James Cook.

Los científicos intentan rastrear el origen de estas aguas, que se han convertido en el último desastre que aqueja a la Gran Barrera, víctima de dos blanqueos masivos de sus corales de forma consecutiva en 2016 y 2017.