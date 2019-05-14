(semisquare-x3)
Para realizar esta misión, la NASA solicita un presupuesto de $1,600 millones (NASA).

La NASA, una de las agencias espaciales más importantes en todo el mundo, tiene entre sus planes dos objetivos primordiales: la conquista de Marte y volver a pisar la Luna.

Y aunque para la llegada del hombre al planeta rojo aún habrá que esperar, parece que enviar nuevamente astronautas a nuestro satélite natural ocurrirá más rápido de lo que imaginamos.

Todo gracias a la misión Artemis, cuyo nombre es en honor a la diosa Artemisa, es decir, la hermana gemela de Apolo, de quien se nombraron las misiones originales del aterrizaje lunar.

Al respecto, el administrador general de la NASA, Jim Bridenstine, tuiteó que la Misión Artemis será la primera vez en hacer que una mujer camine sobre la Luna, algo a lo que hizo referencia el propio vicepresidente Mike Pence en marzo.

De esta manera, se confirmó también que en esa misión habrá una mujer como parte de la tripulación que volverá a pisar la Luna.

"La primera mujer en pisar la Luna en la historia de la humanidad será estadounidense y eso ocurrirá en solo 5 años" afirmó Bridestine en una conferencia, asegurando que Estados Unidos será el primer país en volver con una tripulación humana al satélite.

Este programa está planeado para realizarse en el año 2024, para lo que la agencia espacial estadounidense solicita un presupuesto de $1,600 millones.

Incluso, el propio presidente Donald Trump, escribió en Twitter sobre este presupuesto. "Bajo mi administración, estamos restaurando a @NASA a la grandeza y volvemos a la Luna, luego a Marte. Estoy actualizando mi presupuesto para incluir S$1,600 millones adicionales para que podamos regresar al espacio de una manera GRANDE".

Sin embargo, el programa aún está en su etapa inicial, y la NASA espera que exista una mayor cantidad de financiamiento por parte del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, para así poder agilizar los tiempos de desarrollo del proyecto y concretar la ambiciosa meta de llegar a la Luna el año 2024.


