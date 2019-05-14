La NASA, una de las agencias espaciales más importantes en todo el mundo, tiene entre sus planes dos objetivos primordiales: la conquista de Marte y volver a pisar la Luna.
We will build sustainable infrastructure to support missions to Mars and beyond. This is what we’re building. This is what we’re training for. We are going. #Moon2024 pic.twitter.com/dgL6NoZ2Rj
Our #Moon2024 mission is being named after Artemis, who was a sister to Apollo and goddess of the Moon. We're excited to be landing the first woman and next man on the surface of the Moon by 2024. pic.twitter.com/ri0MnoZN0k— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 13 de mayo de 2019
Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de mayo de 2019
