La NASA, una de las agencias espaciales más importantes en todo el mundo, tiene entre sus planes dos objetivos primordiales: la conquista de Marte y volver a pisar la Luna.

Y aunque para la llegada del hombre al planeta rojo aún habrá que esperar, parece que enviar nuevamente astronautas a nuestro satélite natural ocurrirá más rápido de lo que imaginamos.

We are going to the Moon — to stay.



We will build sustainable infrastructure to support missions to Mars and beyond. This is what we’re building. This is what we’re training for. We are going. #Moon2024 pic.twitter.com/dgL6NoZ2Rj — NASA (@NASA) 14 de mayo de 2019

Todo gracias a la misión Artemis, cuyo nombre es en honor a la diosa Artemisa, es decir, la hermana gemela de Apolo, de quien se nombraron las misiones originales del aterrizaje lunar.



Al respecto, el administrador general de la NASA, Jim Bridenstine, tuiteó que la Misión Artemis será la primera vez en hacer que una mujer camine sobre la Luna, algo a lo que hizo referencia el propio vicepresidente Mike Pence en marzo.

Our #Moon2024 mission is being named after Artemis, who was a sister to Apollo and goddess of the Moon. We're excited to be landing the first woman and next man on the surface of the Moon by 2024. pic.twitter.com/ri0MnoZN0k — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 13 de mayo de 2019

De esta manera, se confirmó también que en esa misión habrá una mujer como parte de la tripulación que volverá a pisar la Luna.



"La primera mujer en pisar la Luna en la historia de la humanidad será estadounidense y eso ocurrirá en solo 5 años" afirmó Bridestine en una conferencia, asegurando que Estados Unidos será el primer país en volver con una tripulación humana al satélite.

Este programa está planeado para realizarse en el año 2024, para lo que la agencia espacial estadounidense solicita un presupuesto de $1,600 millones.

Incluso, el propio presidente Donald Trump, escribió en Twitter sobre este presupuesto. "Bajo mi administración, estamos restaurando a @NASA a la grandeza y volvemos a la Luna, luego a Marte. Estoy actualizando mi presupuesto para incluir S$1,600 millones adicionales para que podamos regresar al espacio de una manera GRANDE".

Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de mayo de 2019