Para la comunidad científica, estudiar las diferentes especies de dinosaurios siempre ha sido una de las tareas más complicadas, pero a la vez más sorprendentes, y es que los nuevos hallazgos han cambiado la perspectiva que se tenía de algunos de estos animales.
Before it was a massive predator, every T. rex was a helpless hatchling—& all tyrannosaurs evolved from small ancestors. You may know T. rex, but the full tyrannosaur story includes many species & spans 100 mil yrs of evolution. For more: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator opens 3/11. pic.twitter.com/QIYDYRgZXU— American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 5 de marzo de 2019
Did you know Tyrannosaurus rex means “tyrant lizard king”? T. rex is a North American dinosaur, found only in the U.S & Canada. It's just one of many tyrannosaur species. Relatives of T. rex have been discovered all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ZbaoksFHPC— American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 11 de marzo de 2019
Did you know a 1-year-old T. rex would gain >5 tons in just 20 years? But before it grew into a mighty giant, it had to survive its vulnerable early years—and by age 4, it could kill just about anything, except a bigger T. rex. No known T. rex lived past age 28. #AMNH150 pic.twitter.com/3ozok1dCB1— American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 6 de marzo de 2019
