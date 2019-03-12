Para la comunidad científica, estudiar las diferentes especies de dinosaurios siempre ha sido una de las tareas más complicadas, pero a la vez más sorprendentes, y es que los nuevos hallazgos han cambiado la perspectiva que se tenía de algunos de estos animales.

Tal es el caso del T-Rex, pues gracias a una reconstrucción realizada por un grupo de paleontólogos del Museo Americano de Historia Natural en Nueva York se pudo conocer en realidad cómo era el aspecto de este legendario dinosaurio cuando era pequeño.

Before it was a massive predator, every T. rex was a helpless hatchling—& all tyrannosaurs evolved from small ancestors. You may know T. rex, but the full tyrannosaur story includes many species & spans 100 mil yrs of evolution. For more: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator opens 3/11. pic.twitter.com/QIYDYRgZXU — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 5 de marzo de 2019

Los investigadores realizaron un modelo en el que sugieren que esta especie tenía más parecido a un ave que a un reptil, contrario a lo que se creía históricamente al pensar que su piel era áspera y escamosa.

De acuerdo con este análisis, cuando el T-Rex era un bebé estaba cubierto de plumas, que probablemente crecieron a lo largo de su cabeza y su cola, hasta que alcanzaba la edad adulta y cambiaba su apariencia.

Did you know Tyrannosaurus rex means “tyrant lizard king”? T. rex is a North American dinosaur, found only in the U.S & Canada. It's just one of many tyrannosaur species. Relatives of T. rex have been discovered all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ZbaoksFHPC — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 11 de marzo de 2019

Incluso, el investigador Mark Norell, especialista en dinosaurios y parte del equipo que desarrolló el proyecto, señaló que de acuerdo a la evidencia que tienen disponible, sugiere que estos animales salieron de un huevo, tal y como lo hacen las aves en la actualidad.

Pese a que no se cuenta con muchos fósiles de bebés del Tiranosaurio Rex, parte de la hipótesis de los científicos es que estas plumas pudieron haberlo ayudado a mantener a los reptiles calientes en sus primeras etapas de vida, además de servir como una especie de camuflaje ante la amenaza de otros depredadores hambrientos.

Did you know a 1-year-old T. rex would gain >5 tons in just 20 years? But before it grew into a mighty giant, it had to survive its vulnerable early years—and by age 4, it could kill just about anything, except a bigger T. rex. No known T. rex lived past age 28. #AMNH150 pic.twitter.com/3ozok1dCB1 — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) 6 de marzo de 2019

El modelo hecho en 3D también muestra a un pequeño dinosaurio con dientes muy diferentes a los de sus padres, lo que indica, según los expertos, que a esa edad se alimentaban de insectos y pequeños reptiles.