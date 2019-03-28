El vídeo fue difundido a través de la cuenta de Twitter de @TeamSpaceIL. (Twitter / @TeamSpaceILen) (semisquare-x3)
El vídeo fue difundido a través de la cuenta de Twitter de @TeamSpaceIL. (Twitter / @TeamSpaceILen)

El 24 de marzo, el vehículo lunar israelí Bresheet, que significa “génesis” en hebreo, logró captar las espectaculares imágenes del amanecer antes de entrar a la órbita lunar, en las que se puede contemplar la silueta de la Tierra justo en el momento en que comienzan a salir los primeros destellos del Sol. 

El vídeo de este increíble momento fue difundido a través de la cuenta de Twitter de @TeamSpaceIL, acompañado del texto: “Video del amanecer desde #Beresheet desde el punto de vista de la #naveespacial”.

El clip de tan sólo 19 segundos ya cuenta con más de 14,500 reproducciones, 220 retuits y más de 620 me gusta, gracias a las inéditas imágenes que se muestran del amanecer en la Tierra siendo grabado desde el espacio. 

De acuerdo con la agencia espacial israelí privada, SpaceIL, la sonda lunar Beresheet fue lanzada al espacio el 21 de febrero, junto con el apoyo de la Industria Espacial Israelí (IAI) a bordo de la nave Falcon 9 de Space X. 

El objetivo es que esta sonda se posicione el 11 de abril en la Luna, con la misión de realizar diversas tareas de investigación durante dos días.

También deberá haber recorrido 4 millones de millas alrededor de la Tierra antes de ser atraída por la gravedad de nuestro satélite.

El pasado 5 de marzo, la sonda Beresheet envió una fotografía de su perspectiva a unas 23,300 millas de distancia con la Tierra de fondo, imagen que causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales. 


