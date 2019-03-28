El 24 de marzo, el vehículo lunar israelí Bresheet, que significa “génesis” en hebreo, logró captar las espectaculares imágenes del amanecer antes de entrar a la órbita lunar, en las que se puede contemplar la silueta de la Tierra justo en el momento en que comienzan a salir los primeros destellos del Sol.
Sunrise Video from #Beresheet ? From the #spacecraft's point of view. In the video, #earth can be seen hiding the #sun & then exiting the same shadow created by the Earth and the sun's exposure. This process creates a kind of sunrise image! #IsraelToTheMoon @ILAerospaceIAI pic.twitter.com/y6IR80oz73— Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) 24 de marzo de 2019
At a distance of 37,600 km from Earth, #Beresheet’s selfie camera took a picture of #Earth. Australia can be clearly seen! This photo was taken during a slow spin of the #spacecraft & for the first time see the #Israeli flag ???? & text, "am yisrael chai." #IsraelToTheMoon #SpaceIL pic.twitter.com/ELFZsaShXg— Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) 5 de marzo de 2019
