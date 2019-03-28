El 24 de marzo, el vehículo lunar israelí Bresheet, que significa “génesis” en hebreo, logró captar las espectaculares imágenes del amanecer antes de entrar a la órbita lunar, en las que se puede contemplar la silueta de la Tierra justo en el momento en que comienzan a salir los primeros destellos del Sol.

El vídeo de este increíble momento fue difundido a través de la cuenta de Twitter de @TeamSpaceIL, acompañado del texto: “Video del amanecer desde #Beresheet desde el punto de vista de la #naveespacial”.

Sunrise Video from #Beresheet ? From the #spacecraft's point of view. In the video, #earth can be seen hiding the #sun & then exiting the same shadow created by the Earth and the sun's exposure. This process creates a kind of sunrise image! #IsraelToTheMoon @ILAerospaceIAI pic.twitter.com/y6IR80oz73 — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) 24 de marzo de 2019

El clip de tan sólo 19 segundos ya cuenta con más de 14,500 reproducciones, 220 retuits y más de 620 me gusta, gracias a las inéditas imágenes que se muestran del amanecer en la Tierra siendo grabado desde el espacio.

De acuerdo con la agencia espacial israelí privada, SpaceIL, la sonda lunar Beresheet fue lanzada al espacio el 21 de febrero, junto con el apoyo de la Industria Espacial Israelí (IAI) a bordo de la nave Falcon 9 de Space X.

El objetivo es que esta sonda se posicione el 11 de abril en la Luna, con la misión de realizar diversas tareas de investigación durante dos días.

También deberá haber recorrido 4 millones de millas alrededor de la Tierra antes de ser atraída por la gravedad de nuestro satélite.

At a distance of 37,600 km from Earth, #Beresheet’s selfie camera took a picture of #Earth. Australia can be clearly seen! This photo was taken during a slow spin of the #spacecraft & for the first time see the #Israeli flag ???? & text, "am yisrael chai." #IsraelToTheMoon #SpaceIL pic.twitter.com/ELFZsaShXg — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) 5 de marzo de 2019