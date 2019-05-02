(semisquare-x3)
En las imágenes el Sol se ve muy pequeño debido a que está más lejos de Marte (NASA).

Sin duda, la misión espacial que realiza la sonda InSight de la NASA en Marte, es una de las que más datos ha arrojado sobre el planeta rojo, como la primera detección de un terremoto en ese lugar.

Pero ahora, nos sorprendió con imágenes de cómo se ve un amanecer y un atardecer desde ese planeta, tal como lo dio a conocer recientemente la agencia espacial estadounidense.

De acuerdo con la NASA, el módulo de aterrizaje usó la cámara en su brazo robótico para tomar fotos el 24 y 25 de abril, capturando el amanecer en el equivalente a las 5:30 am y las 6:30 pm hora local. 

En las imágenes, el Sol se ve muy pequeño debido a que está más lejos de Marte que de la Tierra. Eso significa que el astro parece tener aproximadamente dos tercios del tamaño al que de hecho lo vemos en nuestro planeta.

Justin Maki, investigador del Laboratorio de Propulsión a Reacción de la NASA, señaló en un comunicado que esta no es la primera vez que logran captar imágenes del amanecer y el atardecer en Marte.

La primera misión en realizar fotografías similares fue la nave Viking 1, que capturó una puesta de Sol, el 21 de agosto de 1976. La segunda fue la sonda gemela, Viking 2, que tomó el amanecer del 14 de junio de 1978. 

La sonda InSight pasará dos años en Marte aprendiendo todo lo que pueda sobre el interior profundo del planeta rojo, pero a la vez nos proporciona detalles interesantes como estos.


