Sin duda, la misión espacial que realiza la sonda InSight de la NASA en Marte, es una de las que más datos ha arrojado sobre el planeta rojo, como la primera detección de un terremoto en ese lugar.
Just a blissful day on #Mars as feathery clouds roll by me and the Sun shines on the horizon.
More: https://t.co/1SSsYjsNjz
Mars Weather: https://t.co/gqGuWiEtbx pic.twitter.com/q9UooHuqKQ
Just a blissful day on #Mars as feathery clouds roll by me and the Sun shines on the horizon.
What do sunrise and sunset look like on Mars? Check it out with the @NASAInSight lander >> https://t.co/Z0UlzSWLrp pic.twitter.com/sQeVFWfbtA
What do sunrise and sunset look like on Mars? Check it out with the @NASAInSight lander >> https://t.co/Z0UlzSWLrp pic.twitter.com/sQeVFWfbtA— NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) 1 de mayo de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios