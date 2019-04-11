Un grupo de investigadores descubrió en un cueva de Filipinas los restos fósiles que sugieren la existencia de un nuevo homínido que habitó en la isla de Luzón durante el final del Pleistoceno, según lo revela un estudio divulgado por la revista Nature.
On the Nature cover this week: Out of Asia. A newly discovered species of hominin from the Philippines. Browse the contents of this issue: https://t.co/xQXWdqQ51h pic.twitter.com/7Y0kIOaUqb
On the Nature cover this week: Out of Asia. A newly discovered species of hominin from the Philippines. Browse the contents of this issue: https://t.co/xQXWdqQ51h pic.twitter.com/7Y0kIOaUqb— nature (@nature) 11 de abril de 2019
Evidence of New Human Species Found in Philippines - https://t.co/yUdFxYvGC1 The fossil teeth of a newly discovered human species that lived 50,000 years ago in the Philippines. Photo: Callao Cave Archaeology Project No kidding. It's a mystery they're counted as human.Some Bla... pic.twitter.com/ox47H79Odp
Evidence of New Human Species Found in Philippines - https://t.co/yUdFxYvGC1 The fossil teeth of a newly discovered human species that lived 50,000 years ago in the Philippines. Photo: Callao Cave Archaeology Project No kidding. It's a mystery they're counted as human.Some Bla... pic.twitter.com/ox47H79Odp— Corey Daniels (@newgovernment7) 11 de abril de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios