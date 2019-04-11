Un grupo de investigadores descubrió en un cueva de Filipinas los restos fósiles que sugieren la existencia de un nuevo homínido que habitó en la isla de Luzón durante el final del Pleistoceno, según lo revela un estudio divulgado por la revista Nature.

El paleontólogo Florent Détroit, especialista del Museo de Historia Natural de París, señala que esta especie se desarrolló hace más de 50,000 años, durante la misma época que el Neandertal y se dispersó a lo largo de Europa y Asia, además de que este espécimen es conocido como Homo luzonensis.

"Ahora sabemos que la historia de la evolución fue mucho más compleja, con diversas especies distintas, contemporáneas al Homo sapiens. El Homo luzonensis es una de esas especies. Podremos estudiar cómo hace unos miles de años el Homo sapiens, definitivamente no estaba solo en la Tierra", dijo el especialista.

On the Nature cover this week: Out of Asia. A newly discovered species of hominin from the Philippines. Browse the contents of this issue: https://t.co/xQXWdqQ51h pic.twitter.com/7Y0kIOaUqb — nature (@nature) 11 de abril de 2019

Durante esta excavación, realizada en la cueva Callao, se encontraron siete piezas dentales, dos huesos de la mano, tres huesos más de un pie y la parte ósea de una pierna.



Los especialistas analizaron estos restos y llegaron a la conclusión de que pertenecen a dos adultos y un niño.

Los pequeños dientes son una prueba de que esta especie habría sido de baja estatura, se calcula que llegaban a medir poco más de 3.2 pies de altura, además de tener llamativos premolares, incluso muy diferentes a los encontrados en otros homínidos, como el Homo Floresiensis.

Evidence of New Human Species Found in Philippines - https://t.co/yUdFxYvGC1 The fossil teeth of a newly discovered human species that lived 50,000 years ago in the Philippines. Photo: Callao Cave Archaeology Project No kidding. It's a mystery they're counted as human.Some Bla... pic.twitter.com/ox47H79Odp — Corey Daniels (@newgovernment7) 11 de abril de 2019

“El hecho es que ahora tenemos más y más pruebas de que (diversas especies) se establecieron con éxito en varias islas del continente asiático, por lo cual (su llegada ahí) no pudo haber sido tan accidental", concluyó.



Según los especialistas, otros datos interesantes de este descubrimiento es que nunca en la historia geológica temprana hubo posibilidad de acceder a la isla de Luzón por tierra, por lo que sugieren que estos homínidos llegaron ahí a bordo de una especie de embarcación, o bien fueron arrastrados a la zona por un fenómeno natural.