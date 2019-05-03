(horizontal-x3)
Junto a los restos permanecía el cráneo de un niño, aparentemente sacrificado (National Geographic).

Un importante descubrimiento se dio en una de las tres pirámides de la ciudad arqueológica de Holmul, ubicada en la selva de Guatemala.

Y es que en ese lugar fue hallada una cámara funeraria que conserva los restos de un hombre y una mujer, que habrían sido reyes de la civilización maya.

Este descubrimiento forma parte de un documental llamado “Los tesoros perdidos de los Mayas”, que se transmitirá a través de National Geographic Channel partir del 5 de mayo.

Los cuerpos tienen una antigüedad aproximada de 1,500 años, y junto a ellos permanecía el cráneo de un niño, aparentemente sacrificado, así como diversos objetos valiosos que sugieren el estatus de estas personas.

Así lo reveló al diario The Guardian el arqueólogo Francisco Estrada-Belli, uno de los investigadores encargados del hallazgo, quien señaló: "Estamos bastante seguros de que es el rey, porque tenemos este gran jarrón con el nombre de un rey muy importante de una ciudad cercana que controlaba esta".

Además, destacó que este descubrimiento se logró gracias a la tecnología láser LIDAR, que durante los últimos años ha permitido encontrar enterradas bajo tierra una cantidad antes impensable de ruinas pertenecientes a la civilización Maya.

Este mecanismo permite determinar las distancias desde un emisor láser a un objeto o superficie y crear mapas tridimensionales.

Es así como esta técnica ha permitido detectar desde pirámides, hasta ciudades enteras ubicadas en lo profundo de la jungla guatemalteca.

De acuerdo con el diario británico, los restos y objetos encontrados en ese lugar, al igual que las edificaciones, sugieren que en algún punto hubo algún ataque contra la ciudad. Las pirámides dañadas o quemadas en una colina en la ciudad de Witzna, al norte de Guatemala, delatan que sucedió algo violento en la zona.

Los mapas 3D LIDAR, con más de 1,200 millas de territorio analizadas, son considerados como el avance más significativo en los últimos tiempos para descubrir a fondo la civilización maya.


