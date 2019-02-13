Desde hace unos días se está viviendo un fenómeno inusual en Novaya Zemlya, una pequeña población de 3,000 habitantes en Rusia.
#Polarbears scavenging for food in dump yard in #Russianislands where emergency is now declared after polar bear 'invasion'.
52 polar bears were spotted between December and February near Belushya Guba, a settlement on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the #ArcticOcean. pic.twitter.com/rqbJfZPO5a
Polar bear invasion on Novaya Zemlya as 50 wild animals besiege remote town, and chase people. State of emergency called, locals are told they cannot shoot endangered species scavenging for food at local dump https://t.co/j7nI40QZOK pic.twitter.com/yv3FYu8Nof
