Desde hace unos días se está viviendo un fenómeno inusual en Novaya Zemlya, una pequeña población de 3,000 habitantes en Rusia.

Y es que decenas de osos polares se encuentran asediando ese lugar en búsqueda de comida, lo que mantiene en alerta a la gente.

De acuerdo con medios locales, los animales han atacado ya a varias personas y han irrumpido en casas y locales. De momento han tomado el vertedero local, y allí se alimentan.

#Polarbears scavenging for food in dump yard in #Russianislands where emergency is now declared after polar bear 'invasion'.

52 polar bears were spotted between December and February near Belushya Guba, a settlement on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the #ArcticOcean. pic.twitter.com/rqbJfZPO5a — UrbanVoices (@urbanvoicesin) 12 de febrero de 2019

Es por eso que los habitantes temen salir de sus casas, y las autoridades han estado buscando maneras de regresar la calma al lugar, sin herir a los animales.

La situación empeora si se tiene en cuenta que los osos ya han aprendido a ignorar las medidas para mantenerlos alejados como sonidos o los vehículos de la Policía.

Aunque muchos se preguntan qué originó este misterioso comportamiento, parece que todo apunta al cambio climático, pues la disminución en el hielo marino del Ártico provoca que los osos polares cambien sus hábitos de caza, e incluso se acerquen a los asentamientos humanos para sobrevivir.

Y es que esta región se está calentando más de dos veces más rápido que el resto del planeta, según un estudio realizado en 2013 en la revista Nature.

Polar bear invasion on Novaya Zemlya as 50 wild animals besiege remote town, and chase people. State of emergency called, locals are told they cannot shoot endangered species scavenging for food at local dump https://t.co/j7nI40QZOK pic.twitter.com/yv3FYu8Nof — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) 10 de febrero de 2019

Los modelos sugieren que el hielo marino del Ártico está disminuyendo a una tasa de casi el 13% por década.

Pero una dieta basada en la basura no alimentará adecuadamente a los osos polares, cuya demanda de energía requiere "presas con alto contenido de grasa", como se detalla en un artículo de la revista Science.

Por eso, los osos son altamente vulnerables al cambio climático debido a su dependencia de las condiciones de hielo para adquirir su alimento como focas, peces y aves acuáticas.

Cuando no se satisfacen estas necesidades, o cuando los osos tienen que viajar más lejos y más rápido para saciarse, su condición corporal sufre, pierden masa muscular y en el caso de las hembras, sus capacidades reproductivas pueden fallar.