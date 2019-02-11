Llegar a Marte es uno de los más grandes sueños del hombre que muy pronto podría hacerse realidad, y en caso de ser así, en el futuro los viajes al planeta rojo se convertirían en algo normal.
Very dependent on volume, but I’m confident moving to Mars (return ticket is free) will one day cost less than $500k & maybe even below $100k. Low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want.
