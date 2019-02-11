Llegar a Marte es uno de los más grandes sueños del hombre que muy pronto podría hacerse realidad, y en caso de ser así, en el futuro los viajes al planeta rojo se convertirían en algo normal.

Una de las compañías que trabajan para cumplir este objetivo es SpaceX, propiedad del empresario Elon Musk, quien acostumbra publicar en sus redes sociales todos los avances en lo que a exploración espacial se refiere.

Es precisamente Elon Musk quien ya se encuentra especulando sobre lo que costaría un boleto para llegar a Marte a bordo de una nave de SpaceX.

A través de Twitter, el empresario dijo que confía en que un viaje a ese planeta algún día costará menos de $500,000 aunque ese precio es "muy dependiente del volumen."

Aunque medio millón de dólares suena bastante costoso, en realidad no es un precio tan elevado, si lo comparamos con los US$200,000 que tendrías que gastar para experimentar la ingravidez en un vuelo de Virgin Galactic.



Incluso, Musk piensa que el precio de los boletos podría bajar eventualmente a menos de US$100,000, lo suficientemente barato como para que "la mayoría de las personas en economías avanzadas puedan vender su casa en la Tierra y mudarse a Marte si así lo desean".

Very dependent on volume, but I’m confident moving to Mars (return ticket is free) will one day cost less than $500k & maybe even below $100k. Low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 11 de febrero de 2019

Se espera que la primera misión de SpaceX al planeta rojo sea lanzada antes de 2023, aunque esta no sería tripulada.