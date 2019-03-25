El esqueleto de este tiranosaurio data de hace 66 millones de años. (semisquare-x3)
Cuando hablamos de Tiranosaurios rex, nos referimos a los enormes dinosaurios carnívoros que aparecen en diversas cintas como temibles depredadores. Sin embargo, hay uno en especial que en verdad podría haber dado miedo hace millones de años.

Se trata de Scotty, un enorme tiranosaurio de 42 pies de largo y unas 8.8 toneladas de peso, cuyos restos fueron descubiertos por un equipo de paleontólogos de la Universidad de Alberta (Canadá).

De acuerdo a una reciente investigación publicada en The Anatomical Record, su esqueleto data de hace 66 millones de años, y aunque se descubrió por primera vez en 1991, la dura piedra arenisca que encerraba los huesos tardó años en eliminarse.

Solo ahora los científicos han podido estudiar a Scotty completamente ensamblado y darse cuenta de su tamaño. "Este es el rex de rexes", dijo Scott Persons, autor principal del estudio e investigador postdoctoral en el Departamento de Ciencias Biológicas.

Asimismo, Scotty es el T. rex más viejo conocido, según revela Person. “Se puede tener una idea de qué edad tenía un dinosaurio cortando sus huesos y estudiando los patrones de crecimiento”, indicó.

En el caso de este dinosaurio, ya había sobrepasado los 30 años, lo cual es bastante, pues estos animales crecían rápido y morían jóvenes.

El esqueleto de este dinosaurio será la pieza central de una exhibición que se inaugurará en el Royal Saskatchewan Museum, en mayo de 2019.

Por último, Person explicó que Scotty es el nombre que los investigadores le han puesto al dinosaurio en honor a una botella de whisky que bebieron como celebración la noche en que fue descubierto.


