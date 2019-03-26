Si alguien desea trabajar para la NASA, generalmente debe aprobar una larga serie de rigurosas pruebas, tener conocimientos en ingeniería aeroespacial, física o tecnología, y contar con un historial intachable.

Sin embargo, la agencia espacial estadounidense se encuentra buscando voluntarios para una peculiar investigación, y los requisitos no son tan extensos. De hecho, lo único que se necesita es permanecer acostado durante 60 días.

Las personas que participen (24 voluntarios) recibirán alrededor de $19,000 por su colaboración.

Los interesados se someterán a un experimento que se realizará en el Centro Aeroespacial Alemán (DLR), y que tiene como objetivo comprender cómo afectan los viajes espaciales al cuerpo humano, y así poder probar los potenciales beneficios de la gravedad artificial en misiones espaciales de larga distancia.

Aunque suena como un trabajo perfecto, la verdad es que se trata de algo mucho más complicado.



En total, el estudio dura 89 días. Durante 60 de ellos, los participantes deben permanecer en completo reposo sobre una cama inclinada a seis grados y con la cabeza hacia abajo.

Monday mornings can be tough, but imagine if staying in bed was your job. A new 60-day @esa-@NASA bedrest study starts today at @dlr_en’s :envihab facility in Cologne and researchers are seeking female volunteers for stage 2. See more (German website): https://t.co/y2tcYPxDRA pic.twitter.com/1TjcLjELXh — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) 25 de marzo de 2019

No podrán levantarse ni para ducharse ni para ir al baño, y recibirán únicamente el alimento necesario para que su cuerpo funcione adecuadamente sin subir de peso.

Adicionalmente, los participantes pasarán 30 minutos al día en una máquina centrífuga para que la sangre regrese a los pies de los voluntarios, al simular los efectos de la gravedad.