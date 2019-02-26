A partir de este 27 de febrero podrás conocer aún más sobre todos los misterios del universo, gracias a "NASA Science Live".

Se trata de una serie lanzada por la propia agencia espacial estadounidense, que será transmitida a través del sitio web de la NASA, así como en Facebook Watch y en su canal de YouTube.

En dicha serie, los espectadores podrán enviar sus preguntas a través de las redes sociales, utilizando el hashtag #askNASA o dejando un comentario en el chat de Facebook.

Introducing #NASAScience Live! We're premiering a new monthly tv series that allows you to interact with our experts & watch as they reveal the mysteries of our solar system & beyond.



De esta manera, los expertos responderán a todas las dudas y revelarán los secretos que se esconden más allá de nuestro planeta.

Al respecto, el astrofísico Thomas Zurbuchen, administrador asociado de la Dirección de Misiones Científicas de la NASA, explicó que está muy entusiasmado con la forma en que este nuevo programa resaltará la naturaleza interconectada de la ciencia en toda la agencia.

Además, dijo que "la serie encontrará nuevas formas de hablar acerca de la ciencia de varias disciplinas, misiones y centros para mostrar cómo funcionan juntos para lograr nuestros objetivos de exploración".