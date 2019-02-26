A partir de este 27 de febrero podrás conocer aún más sobre todos los misterios del universo, gracias a "NASA Science Live".
Introducing #NASAScience Live! We're premiering a new monthly tv series that allows you to interact with our experts & watch as they reveal the mysteries of our solar system & beyond.
: Feb. 27
: 3pm ET
: NASA TV, Facebook, YouTube & UStream
Info: https://t.co/gIqDGOJkin pic.twitter.com/e4bMT3SqEi
