En muchas ocasiones, los científicos se han planteado la posibilidad de que un asteroide de tamaño similar al que extinguió a los dinosaurios pueda acercarse e impactar con la Tierra, por lo que en la reciente edición de la Conferencia de Defensa Planetaria, la NASA y la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA), realizan un esfuerzo en conjunto para desarrollar un simulacro y saber cómo actuar en un caso como estos.
LIVE: Speaking at the #PlanetaryDefense Conference https://t.co/uvjuqc6thj
LIVE: Speaking at the #PlanetaryDefense Conference https://t.co/uvjuqc6thj— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 29 de abril de 2019
It’s 2028, and ESA has been carefully monitoring a worrying situation: an enormous asteroid is en route to strike Earth, although the exact point of impact is not yet clear... To find out what happens next in this #FICTIONALEVENT, follow @esaoperations #PlanetaryDefense pic.twitter.com/K6OxzOOr4R
It’s 2028, and ESA has been carefully monitoring a worrying situation: an enormous asteroid is en route to strike Earth, although the exact point of impact is not yet clear... To find out what happens next in this #FICTIONALEVENT, follow @esaoperations #PlanetaryDefense pic.twitter.com/K6OxzOOr4R— ESA (@esa) 29 de abril de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios