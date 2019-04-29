En muchas ocasiones, los científicos se han planteado la posibilidad de que un asteroide de tamaño similar al que extinguió a los dinosaurios pueda acercarse e impactar con la Tierra, por lo que en la reciente edición de la Conferencia de Defensa Planetaria, la NASA y la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA), realizan un esfuerzo en conjunto para desarrollar un simulacro y saber cómo actuar en un caso como estos.

Durante dicha conferencia, ambas agencias realizaron ejercicios de mesa con un escenario ficticio sobre una posible colisión, la cual se comenzó a transmitir partir de este 29 de abril y finalizará el próximo 3 de mayo a través de las cuentas oficiales de Twitter de la NASA y la ESA.

LIVE: Speaking at the #PlanetaryDefense Conference https://t.co/uvjuqc6thj — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 29 de abril de 2019

Fue mediante un comunicado que la Agencia Espacial Europea informó que este tipo de ejercicio se lleva a cabo cada dos años, y que en él participan expertos en asteroides de todo el mundo, incluyendo las agencias espaciales, los astrónomos y oficinas de protección civil de diversos países.



Este año es la sexta edición de la Conferencia de Defensa Planetaria, organizada por la Academia Internacional de Astronáutica y que tiene lugar en Washington.

El evento detallará un escenario completamente ficticio sobre esta supuesta colisión, en la que un asteroide gigante impactaría la Tierra en 2028.

It’s 2028, and ESA has been carefully monitoring a worrying situation: an enormous asteroid is en route to strike Earth, although the exact point of impact is not yet clear... To find out what happens next in this #FICTIONALEVENT, follow @esaoperations #PlanetaryDefense pic.twitter.com/K6OxzOOr4R — ESA (@esa) 29 de abril de 2019

Esta recreación se ubica a poco más de 31 millones de millas, mientras que el asteroide se acerca a 31,000 millas por hora, escenario en el que los investigadores evaluarán las posibles acciones y preparativos ante un evento de esta magnitud, lo que representaría un gran peligro para nuestro planeta.



Por su parte, Lindley Johnson, integrante de la Oficina de Defensa Planetaria de la NASA, aseguró que estas simulaciones son realmente útiles para la comprensión de lo que los expertos en "gestión de desastres necesitan saber".

"Estos ejercicios nos ayudarán a desarrollar comunicaciones más efectivas entre nosotros y con nuestros gobiernos", agregó.