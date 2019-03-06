Fue el 22 de febrero cuando la sonda espacial Beresheet de la compañía israelí SpaceIL, despegó desde Cabo Cañaveral, Florida, con rumbo a la Luna.

Su misión será recorrer 4 millones de millas alrededor de la Tierra antes de que ser atrapada por la gravedad lunar.

Más que una misión científica, pretende demostrar que la tecnología de empresas privadas es capaz de llegar hasta la Luna, no obstante, estudiará el campo magnético de nuestro satélite natural.

Sin embargo, Beresheet ya mandó su primera foto, una especie de selfie desde el espacio, donde se ve parte de la nave y en el fondo el planeta Tierra.

La imagen fue tomada a una distancia de 23,300 millas de nuestro planeta, en la cual "claramente se puede ver Australia!", indicó SpaceIL en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.



Al frente de la fotografía, se ve una bandera de Israel en la que se lee en hebreo e inglés: "País pequeño, sueños grandes".

At a distance of 37,600 km from Earth, #Beresheet’s selfie camera took a picture of #Earth. Australia can be clearly seen! This photo was taken during a slow spin of the #spacecraft & for the first time see the #Israeli flag ???? & text, "am yisrael chai." #IsraelToTheMoon #SpaceIL pic.twitter.com/ELFZsaShXg — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) 5 de marzo de 2019

De acuerdo con SpaceIL y la compañía Israel Aerospace Industrie, el selfie fue enviado a un centro de control en Yehud (centro de Israel).

El vuelo de Beresheet a la Luna se divide en varias etapas, la principal de las cuales consiste de tres maniobras orbitales para aumentar el apogeo de la órbita. Hasta ahora, la unidad ha realizado con éxito dos maniobras, y la última está programada para principios de marzo.