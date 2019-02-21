El próximo 14 de marzo saldrá la nave Soyuz MS-12 rumbo a la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS), donde irá la astronauta estadounidense Christina Koch, junto con su compatriota Nick Hague y el ruso Alexéi Ovchinin.
One of the ways we work together on the @Space_Station is during Russian spacewalks. This week, I trained to support the cosmonauts with airlock and spacesuit ops and then assisted a future crew mate to simulate a full spacewalk! pic.twitter.com/rMmzOoIDsu— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) 13 de febrero de 2019
