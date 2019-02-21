Christina Koch saldrá rumbo a la ISS el 14 de marzo, mientras que Anne McClain se encuentra ahí desde diciembre pasado. (semisquare-x3)
Christina Koch saldrá rumbo a la ISS el 14 de marzo, mientras que Anne McClain se encuentra ahí desde diciembre pasado. (EFE)

El próximo 14 de marzo saldrá la nave Soyuz MS-12 rumbo a la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS), donde irá la astronauta estadounidense Christina Koch, junto con su compatriota Nick Hague y el ruso Alexéi Ovchinin.

Una vez que lleguen a la ISS, Koch se encontrará con la también astronauta estadounidense Anne McClain, quien se encuentra ahí desde diciembre pasado.

Serán ellas quienes hagan historia, al convertirse en las primeras mujeres en salir de manera simultánea al espacio exterior.

"Tengo entendido que nosotras (junto con Anne McClain) tenemos asignada una caminata espacial. No sé hasta qué punto la NASA informó de esto oficialmente", dijo Koch en una rueda de prensa en Moscú.

De acuerdo con EFE, Koch hizo este anuncio después de que la Comisión Interdepartamental de la agencia espacial rusa Roscosmos, aprobara la conformación de la tripulación que viajará desde el cosmódromo de Baikonur (Kazajistán) a la ISS.

La primera mujer en salir al espacio exterior fue la cosmonauta soviética Svetlana Savítskaya, quien realizó un paseo espacial desde la estación Salut-7 en 1984.

"Seremos nueve tripulantes a bordo a finales de septiembre. Una experiencia fantástica que nunca he tenido", dijo por su parte Ovchinin.

Del 25 de septiembre al 4 de octubre coincidirán en la ISS tres expediciones correspondientes a las naves Soyuz MS-12 (Alexéi Ovchinin, Nick Hague y Christina Koch), Soyuz MS-13 (Alexandr Skvortsov, Luca Parmitano y Andrew Morgan) y Soyuz MS-15, con un tripulante ruso, un estadounidense y un emiratí.


