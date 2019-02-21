El próximo 14 de marzo saldrá la nave Soyuz MS-12 rumbo a la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS), donde irá la astronauta estadounidense Christina Koch, junto con su compatriota Nick Hague y el ruso Alexéi Ovchinin.

Una vez que lleguen a la ISS, Koch se encontrará con la también astronauta estadounidense Anne McClain, quien se encuentra ahí desde diciembre pasado.

Serán ellas quienes hagan historia, al convertirse en las primeras mujeres en salir de manera simultánea al espacio exterior.

"Tengo entendido que nosotras (junto con Anne McClain) tenemos asignada una caminata espacial. No sé hasta qué punto la NASA informó de esto oficialmente", dijo Koch en una rueda de prensa en Moscú.

De acuerdo con EFE, Koch hizo este anuncio después de que la Comisión Interdepartamental de la agencia espacial rusa Roscosmos, aprobara la conformación de la tripulación que viajará desde el cosmódromo de Baikonur (Kazajistán) a la ISS.



La primera mujer en salir al espacio exterior fue la cosmonauta soviética Svetlana Savítskaya, quien realizó un paseo espacial desde la estación Salut-7 en 1984.

One of the ways we work together on the @Space_Station is during Russian spacewalks. This week, I trained to support the cosmonauts with airlock and spacesuit ops and then assisted a future crew mate to simulate a full spacewalk! pic.twitter.com/rMmzOoIDsu — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) 13 de febrero de 2019

"Seremos nueve tripulantes a bordo a finales de septiembre. Una experiencia fantástica que nunca he tenido", dijo por su parte Ovchinin.