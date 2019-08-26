El cráter Jackson mide más de 44 millas de diámetro y está ubicado en el hemisferio norte de la cara oculta de la Luna (ISRO).

Fue el pasado 19 de agosto cuando la misión espacial “Chandrayaan-2” entró en la órbita lunar, y desde entonces nos ha sorprendido con espectaculares imágenes de nuestro satélite natural.

La primera de ellas muestra claramente la cuenca Mare Orientale y los cráteres de Apolo. Además, su calidad supera radicalmente la de las gráficas obtenidas en la misión anterior, hace 11 años, en las que se perdían muchos detalles del astro.

Sin embargo, recientemente registró el lado más desconocido de la Luna, según lo reveló la Organización de Investigación Espacial de la India (ISRO).

Gracias a estos registros, captados desde una altitud de 2,700 millas, es posible apreciar los cráteres lunares Jackson, Mach, Korolev y Mitra.

El primero de ellos, el cráter Jackson, mide más de 44 millas de diámetro y está ubicado en el hemisferio norte de la cara oculta de la Luna.

Con esta misión espacial, India busca marcar un hito en su trayectoria astronómica. La intención del país asiático es que el módulo y su orbitador puedan alunizar en el polo sur del satélite terrestre el próximo 6 de septiembre.

Esta área lunar será explorada en detalle, ya que estudios previos han demostrado la presencia de agua helada en su superficie.

De alcanzar la Luna según lo previsto, esta misión hará de India el cuarto país en aterrizar con un rover en la superficie lunar después de Rusia, Estados Unidos y China.


