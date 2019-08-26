Fue el pasado 19 de agosto cuando la misión espacial “Chandrayaan-2” entró en la órbita lunar, y desde entonces nos ha sorprendido con espectaculares imágenes de nuestro satélite natural.
Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019
Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2019
Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera-2(TMC-2) of #Chandrayaan2 on August 23 at an altitude of about 4375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra (In the name of Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra)
For more images please visit https://t.co/ElNS4qIBvh pic.twitter.com/T31bFh102v
💬Ver 0 comentarios