La iglesia de San Michan de Dublín, ubicada en Irlanda, es una atracción turística que conserva los restos de varias momias, entre ellas la de un soldado conocido como “El Cruzado”, de hace 800 años.

Sin embargo, ese templo fue profanado recientemente y generó alarma, debido a que quienes cometieron ese hecho lo hicieron para decapitar a dicha momia y robarse su cabeza, sin que hasta el momento se conozca la identidad de los responsables.

El archidiácono David Pierpoint, describió cómo la cabeza del Cruzado había sido “separada de su cuerpo y robada”, mientras que la cámara funeraria ha sufrido también algunos daños.

Por su parte, el arzobispo de Dublín, Diarmuid Martin, expresó su indignación por el suceso y pidió a los responsables que recapaciten y devuelvan la cabeza robada.



“Me sorprende que este antiguo lugar funerario haya sido atacado y que los restos de los que aquí descansan hayan sido profanados”, declaró.

The total disrespect for history in this part of the country revealed in the vandalisation of St Michan’s. Is it any wonder, seeing as we elevate only sneering, equivocal, condescending viewpoints of our national story, making nothing important enough to treasure? #StMichans pic.twitter.com/MNRI6dEvlk — Patrick Cullivan (@paddycullivan) 25 de febrero de 2019

Varias otras momias, entre ellas la de una religiosa de hace 400 años, también fueron "profanadas", y existe la preocupación de que los restos momificados robados se corrompan en contacto con el exterior.

El soldado conocido como “El Cruzado”, murió en el transcurso de una batalla para retomar Jerusalén.

Gardaí believe the break-in at #StMichans church in Dublin was deliberate. They have appealed for the head of a mummy, that was stolen, to be returned pic.twitter.com/KvUzGu3i9k — Emma Ní Riain (@EmmaNiRiain) 27 de febrero de 2019

Debido a su gran tamaño, rompieron y doblaron sus piernas para que pudiera entrar en el ataúd de la cripta católica de San Michan.

Construida en 1095, la iglesia es uno de los puntos con mayor interés turístico y, según una leyenda local, su cripta inspiró al autor de Drácula, Bram Stoker.

Cabe señalar que este no es el primer ataque que sufre la cripta de San Michan. En 1996, un grupo de adolescentes irrumpió en el lugar y tomó varios cuerpos momificados de sus ataúdes.