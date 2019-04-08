La agencia espacial estadounidense (NASA) realizó un peculiar experimento que sorprendió a los habitantes de Noruega con un extraño fenómeno en el cielo.

Y es que, como parte del proyecto AZURE, la NASA lanzó dos cohetes geofísicos a una altura de 155 millas, cargados con partículas de trimetilaluminio, bario y estroncio, lo que permite a los científicos investigar su comportamiento en la ionosfera, es decir, donde ocurren las auroras, según publica SpaceWeather.com.

Los cohetes fueron lanzados desde el Centro Espacial Andoy en Noruega, y crearon una espectacular imagen de auroras boreales cuando las partículas fueron liberadas.

The AZURE mission successfully launched back-to-back aboard two sounding rockets in Norway tonight. These colorful clouds created a light show in the sky, helping researchers track the flow of neutral and charged particles in Earth's ionosphere. Details: https://t.co/aAp7FJDPgk. pic.twitter.com/vCZ3wFzzBo — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) 5 de abril de 2019

Normalmente, el impacto de estas partículas cargadas provenientes sobre todo del viento solar es lo que genera las auroras boreales. Lo que hizo la NASA fue acelerar este proceso diseminando una nube de estos compuestos.



En el proceso generan nubes de vivos colores que permiten a los físicos analizar el flujo de las partículas cargadas que forman las auroras.

Los datos que se obtengan permitirán conocer en profundidad cómo se forman las auroras boreales y obtener más claves sobre las partículas que viajan en la radiación solar, y cómo evitarlas en futuros viajes espaciales.

Este fenómeno inducido fue visible en el cielo durante media hora, un espectáculo que sorprendió a muchos durante la noche.

