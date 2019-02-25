Buenas noticias para la compañía Virgin Galactic, y es que ya hizo su primer viaje al espacio con su primer pasajero a bordo de la aeronave VSS Unity.
SpaceShipTwo, welcome back to space pic.twitter.com/5pboTQeRjI
SpaceShipTwo, welcome back to space pic.twitter.com/5pboTQeRjI— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) 23 de febrero de 2019
We have a 3rd crew member in the cabin of SpaceShipTwo today, Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses. She will provide human validation for the data we collect. Including aspects of the customer cabin and spaceflight environment from the perspective of people in the back. pic.twitter.com/WiUxhuf2zv
We have a 3rd crew member in the cabin of SpaceShipTwo today, Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses. She will provide human validation for the data we collect. Including aspects of the customer cabin and spaceflight environment from the perspective of people in the back. pic.twitter.com/WiUxhuf2zv— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) 22 de febrero de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios