Buenas noticias para la compañía Virgin Galactic, y es que ya hizo su primer viaje al espacio con su primer pasajero a bordo de la aeronave VSS Unity.

Beth Mosses, entrenadora en jefe de astronautas de la compañía, viajó como miembro de la tripulación junto a los dos pilotos.

Esta prueba fue un gran paso para la empresa de Richard Branson y abre las puertas para futuros viajes comerciales, por lo que la presencia de Moses será una gran prueba para saber cómo es la experiencia de viajar en la cabina.

SpaceShipTwo, welcome back to space

Se planea que Beth sea la encargada de entrenar a futuros turistas espaciales, por lo que su presencia en el primer vuelo como pasajera era crucial, ya que anteriormente sólo dos pilotos habían realizado pruebas a bordo del Unity.

Este viaje logró alcanzar una altura de aproximada de 56 millas y una velocidad conocida como Mach 3, que equivale a tres veces la velocidad del sonido. Mientras que, a diferencia de los lanzamientos habituales de naves espaciales, el VSS Unity realizó un despegue horizontal valiéndose de la nave WhiteKnightTwo.

We have a 3rd crew member in the cabin of SpaceShipTwo today, Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses. She will provide human validation for the data we collect. Including aspects of the customer cabin and spaceflight environment from the perspective of people in the back.

Previo a este vuelo, Virgin ya había realizado un viaje con el VSS Unity, mejor conocido como SpaceChip Two, que fue lanzado en el mes de diciembre, y los dos pilotos alcanzaron una altura de poco más de 51 millas, experimentando la microgravedad por algunos minutos.