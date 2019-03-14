Orlando - Una pareja puertorriqueña, natural de Villalba, y que recientemente se había mudado a Florida Central murió la noche del martes en un trágico accidente de tránsito, informaron varios medios.
#TX-Sheriff Judd is briefing the media about a crash that occurred this evening around 7:15 pm in #Poinciana on Marigold Ave near #Solivita. All three parties (one in the red car, two in the white car) are deceased. More details will be sent out later or in the morning tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8FODW103Xe— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) March 13, 2019
