Orlando - Una pareja puertorriqueña, natural de Villalba, y que recientemente se había mudado a Florida Central murió la noche del martes en un trágico accidente de tránsito, informaron varios medios.

El matrimonio fue identificado como Johana Martínez, de 45 años, y Ramón de Jesús, de 43.

Iban a bordo de un auto color blanco, y mientras discurrían a eso de las 7:15 p.m. por la avenida Marigold en Poinciana fueron impactados por un carro deportivo color rojo. Poinciana es una zona como a 50 minutos al sur de Orlando y en un área con una importante población de puertorriqueños.

La pareja murió al instante.

Al volante del auto rojo iba Emmanuel Lashwn Macedo Semedo, de 19 años, y que, según los informes, también murió en el accidente. Funcionarios de primera ayuda, sacaron al joven de auto para impartirle resucitación cardiopulmonar, pero no respondió. Momentos más tarde, su auto estalló en llamas.

La oficina del alguacil del Condado de Polk informó a través de su cuenta de Twitter, que el joven del auto rojo conducía a exceso de velocidad cuando realizó un cambio de carril indebido, cruzó una línea amarilla y chocó el auto blanco donde viajaba el matrimonio boricua.