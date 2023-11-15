💬See comments
Washington D.C. - The Hispanic Federation has awarded $1.12 million in grants to 23 community organizations in Puerto Rico to promote equitable and sustainable long-term recovery efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - 4:57 p.m.
