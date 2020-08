View this post on Instagram

Let us introduce you to the Number 1 Rated Restaurant in the UK and 4th in the World! Tommy Banks and family are thrilled to announce the exceptional placing of their Michelin-starred restaurant with rooms, The Black Swan Oldstead, in Trip Advisors 2020 Travellers Choice Best of the Best Awards. Within the Fine Dining category in the UK, they came 1st, while securing 4th in the world, accompanied by only two other UK restaurants in the list of 25, The Fat Duck and L'Enclume. Guess where we're going?!!! You can read their full story at www.hnmagazine.co.uk in Food & Drink.